Marvin and Jane Rickert to be grand marshals at State Fair on Sept. 5

Marvin and Jane Rickert of Wood River have been selected to serve as grand marshals in the Nebraska State Fair Celebration Parade on Sept. 5.

The Rickerts will be guests of the Nebraska State Fair that day. As grand marshals, they will lead the daily parade at 2 p.m. and attend a reception in their honor.

Marvin was a Hall County Fair Board member for 20 years. He and his wife, Jane, were both very involved in 4-H as members, parents and now grandparents of 4-H’ers.

They are involved in the Wood River and Grand Island communities. Marvin was on the Wood River School Board, Lions Club and church boards in both Grand Island and Wood River. He has run a successful farming operation for 60 years and also sells Pioneer Seed.

Jane always has been involved with the school and has held many church board positions. She continues to volunteer at church and at the Backpack Program with the food pantry in Grand Island.

Marvin and Jane have four children, 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

This year’s Nebraska State Fair runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.