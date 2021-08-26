Marvin Webb to receive alumni award in North Platte

Marvin Webb of Grand Island is among three alumni of North Platte Public Schools being honored Friday as 2021 Distinguished Alumni.

Webb graduated from North Platte High School in 1965. He then earned a degree in architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture in 1971 and began his career in Omaha. In 1992, he and his wife, Jeanne, opened their own firm in a home office at Grand Island: Webb and Co. Architects Inc.

Webb’s passion has been preserving historic buildings. His designs bring in modern styles while keeping the historic character of the buildings. He has helped restore many buildings on the National Register of Historic Places while following federal guidelines.

He has been involved with civic and community organizations including youth sports, church, Regional Planning Commission, Habitat for Humanity, Nebraska State Fair, Boy Scouts, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, Building Code Advisory Committee and the Stuhr Museum. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects, serving leadership roles in the Nebraska chapter, including president. Many of his projects involve the Community Redevelopment Authority.

In 2002, his firm received the Small Business of the Year Award from the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

The Webbs have three grown children and several grandchildren.