Mary Lanning again limiting visitors to one per patient

HASTINGS — When it comes to COVID-19, all of us just wish it would go away.

Eric Barber, Mary Lanning Healthcare president and CEO, is right there among those who wish for an end to the pandemic chaos and resulting fallout. COVID-19 has had a huge effect on the community of Hastings and Mary Lanning, an independent, nonprofit hospital.

“Everyone, especially those who work in health care, has grown weary of COVID-19,” Barber said in a news release. “But MLH must continue to follow some protocols to assure that we have the capacity to care for the next patient who walks through the door.”

Due to federal guidelines from OSHA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Mary Lanning and other health care organizations continue to require visitors to wear masks and be screened at the door. Employees must wear masks in public areas or when caring for patients. On Tuesday, because COVID cases are again on the rise in the area, Barber said MLH has decided to limit visitors to one per patient.

“This is not a punishment,” Barber said. “We have to ensure that our local hospital is available to take care of you when you need us. In order to do that, we need to have some help from the community of Hastings. We are asking for your understanding, patience and a little kindess toward our dedicated staff.”