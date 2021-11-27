Mary Lanning again limiting visitors to one per patient

HASTINGS — When it comes to COVID-19, all of us just wish it would go away.
Eric Barber, Mary Lanning Healthcare president and CEO, is right there among those who wish for an end to the pandemic chaos and resulting fallout. COVID-19 has had a huge effect on the community of Hastings and Mary Lanning, an independent, nonprofit hospital.
“Everyone, especially those who work in health care, has grown weary of COVID-19,” Barber said in a news release. “But MLH must continue to follow some protocols to assure that we have the capacity to care for the next patient who walks through the door.”
Due to federal guidelines from OSHA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Mary Lanning and other health care organizations continue to require visitors to wear masks and be screened at the door. Employees must wear masks in public areas or when caring for patients. On Tuesday, because COVID cases are again on the rise in the area, Barber said MLH has decided to limit visitors to one per patient.
“This is not a punishment,” Barber said. “We have to ensure that our local hospital is available to take care of you when you need us. In order to do that, we need to have some help from the community of Hastings. We are asking for your understanding, patience and a little kindess toward our dedicated staff.”
Barber issued a plea to community members that they try to understand how healthcare organizations are held to a different standard than other businesses. Plus, the pandemic has been hard on health care workers, many of whom are just plain tired.
“Our staff needs your support as much now as they did a year ago, if not more,” Barber said. “It seems health care workers have gone from heroes to zeroes for no apparent reason.
“Hastings and Mary Lanning have proven over time that we can get through pretty much anything” Barber said. “We just need to work together, and MLH staff members need your appreciation and cooperation.”