Mary Lanning cath lab gets enhanced equipment

HASTINGS — The Mary Lanning Healthcare Cardiac Catheterization Lab is using some new tools that give interventional cardiologists a better view of their work.

Dr. Abhi Basoor, MLH medical director of the cath lab and cardiovascular services, said the new equipment has been used on a few cases so far, and has proven effective.

The first upgrade is the new Intrasight platform, which includes iFR (instantaneous wave-free ratio) and high-definition IVUS digital (intravascular ultrasound). iFR is a physiological measurement of a lesion restricting blood flow in heart arteries. It provides a measure of pressure across the lesion so the interventional cardiologist has more information. The new high-definition IVUS provides a better view and more detailed information inside the arteries of the heart.

The second upgrade, SyncVision, gives physicians the ability to better calculate the size of the cardiac stent needed. It uses information from the heart angiogram and the new IntraSight interventional applications platform to create a user-friendly image for the physician.

MLH is only the second hospital in Nebraska to install the SyncVision platform.

“These upgrades bring the angiogram and ultrasound information to the physician at the same time,” Basoor said. “The pictures, along with the pressure readings from iFR, help the physician do a higher-quality job with more precise stent placement. The physician can see things more clearly and is able to better understand the patient’s anatomy and the disease.”