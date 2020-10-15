Mary Lanning changes visitation policies because of COVID-19 rebound

— Visitors must be 19 years and older. A photo ID may be required.

— All designated visitors will be screened through the north entrance each time they enter. This includes staff who wish to visit an inpatient.

— All visitors must wear a face mask for the duration of the visit.

— Approved visitors are expected to bring their own face mask. If they do not have one, a non-procedural face mask will be provided.

— Family members or friends of approved visitors will not be permitted to enter the building or wait in lobbies or common areas. They will be asked to remain in their vehicles.

Family, friends and loved ones are encouraged to use electronic devices to connect with patients. If the patient/visitor does not have access to a device, he or she may contact the appropriate nursing unit and arrange an electronic visit between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. as designated by the clinical staff. Visitors are not allowed to record anything without prior approval.

Visiting/screening hours will remain the same: from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

“The MLH Executive Team wants to thank the community for following the rules and keeping everyone safe,” a news release states.