Mary Lanning gift shop, snack bar, cafeteria open to public

HASTINGS — After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, Mary Lanning Healthcare is now offering the public access to its Caring Kind Gift Shop, Garden View Grill and the Mary Lanning Cafeteria at the Hastings hospital.

Members of the public who would like to visit these locations must enter through the hospital’s North Entrance, wear a mask and answer screening questions before entering.

The gift shop and grill are located in the Visitor Entrance lobby. The Visitor Entrance is currently closed. After entering through the North Entrance, visitors will walk south down a corridor until they come to the public elevators. The elevator, or a short flight of stairs, can be taken down to the lobby.

To dine in the MLH Cafeteria, visitors should follow the same hallway and take the elevator to the ground floor. After exiting the elevators, turn right down the tiled hallway and the cafeteria will be on the left.

The gift shop features unique gift items, women’s clothing and more. Proceeds from the gift shop fund the MLH Auxiliary and its projects.

The grill features specialty coffee, lunch and breakfast. A highlight of the cafeteria is the full salad bar.