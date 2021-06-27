Mary Lanning has been leader in safety for 22 years

HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare is celebrating 22 consecutive years of recognition for keeping its employees, patients and visitors safe.

MLH recently was honored for exceptional performance with the Platinum Award from the National Safety Council, Greater Omaha Chapter.

Accidents can happen in any workplace but in a hospital setting, it is especially important to keep accidents to a minimum. For the past 22 years, Mary Lanning has maintained above-standard performance in the number of work-related injuries and has implemented effective strategies to prevent injuries, according to the council.

“Our tradition of excellence in the area of safety is due to the dedication and commitment shown by everyone within the hospital family,” said Karee Dvorak, facilities compliance manager. “Thanks go out to our staff for their continued efforts in ensuring the safety of all who enter Mary Lanning Healthcare and our clinics.”

The Greater Omaha Chapter is an accredited chapter of the National Safety Council. The safety council provides programs in occupational safety, community safety, traffic safety, behind-the-wheel driver education and personal accountability of individual behavior choices that impact safety.