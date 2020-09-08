Mary Lanning Healthcare Auxiliary to honor volunteers with drive-thru celebration

HASTINGS — The Mary Lanning Healthcare Auxiliary will honor its volunteers 3-5 p.m.Thursday with a drive-thru celebration.
Volunteers who drive up to the visitor entrance on the east side of the hospital will receive a bag with awards and other items honoring their dedication to MLH.
Shelly Thomas, auxiliary manager, said she and her staff are excited to do something for the volunteers, who have not been able to be at MLH since March due to COVID-19. The drive-thru event was organized in place of the normal volunteer banquet, which usually takes place in April.
“Volunteers have always been a critical part of operations at MLH, which is a nonprofit organization,” Thomas said. “We want our volunteers to be safe but also want to let them know that we appreciate their work and dedication.”
