Mary Lanning Healthcare continues mask requirement, but eases visitation policy
HASTINGS — Even though the Hastings City Council and Grand Island City Council have ended their cities’ mask mandates, Mary Lanning Healthcare will continue to require masks.

The MLH mask requirement covers staff members, patients and visitors at the hospital and any of the other MLH locations throughout Hastings, Grand Island and Blue Hill.

Recently, MLH eased its visitor policy somewhat. Previously, each patient could have only one visitor per patient stay. Now, patients can have one visitor at a time in the room but it does not have to be the same person for the entire stay.

TestNebraska hours changing

Mary Lanning Healthcare’s TestNebraska schedule is changing on Monday.

The schedule for TestNebraska at MLH will be:

  • 10 a.m. to noon Monday
  • 10 a.m. to noon Thursday
  • 10 a.m. to noon Friday

Patients should enter the MLH campus from the east entrance and follow the signs. Only patients who have a TestNebraska appointment confirmation or QR code will be tested.

In order to be part of TestNebraska, visit TestNebraska.com.

