Mary Lanning Healthcare revises visitor policy

HASTINGS — Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Mary Lanning Healthcare will be once again limiting visitors to inpatients.

The new visitor policy goes into effect Monday. The biggest change is that regular inpatients can have no more than two visitors at any one time. If others come to visit, they must wait in their vehicles or outside.

“The growing concern over increasing number of COVID cases and hospitalizations led to these changes,” said MLH Chief Medical Officer Adam Horn. “Anyone visiting the hospital needs to come prepared to answer screening questions and must be wearing a mask.”

The MLH visitor policy is in place to protect the public and MLH patients and staff, he said.

“We have a team of experts who work together to update the policy as situations change,” Horn said.

Ronda Ehly, MLH chief nursing officer, said MLH wants to respect the need for patient visitors while balancing that with the need to protect patients, visitors and staff.

“MLH is working to follow guidelines but also keep patients connected with family and friends,” Ehly said. “Video visits can also be arranged through nursing staff members.”