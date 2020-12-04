Mary Lanning keeping pace with COVID-19 treatments, testing, planning

If the patient tests positive, Brown said, it means that the patient has antibodies from COVID-19 or a related virus in the same family. It is not known for certain if a patient with antibodies is protected from getting infection again, or how long such protection might last.

“You should continue to protect yourself and others even after a positive antibody test,” Brown said.

“If you test negative for the antibody, you still could have COVID-19. If you have symptoms and meet other criteria for testing, you need a viral test.”

TestNebraska at MLH

MLH has been the site of TestNebraska viral testing for several weeks, with drive-through service available on the east side of the MLH main building. Those who wish to be tested can sign up online at www.testnebraska.com.

Right now, MLH has seven dedicated emergency management lab assistants who operate the drive-through testing from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Brown said MLH can see up to 110 patients daily. The average number of tests collected each day is 85.

Overall, she said, patients receiveTest Nebraska results in fewer than 48 hours. In November, the average time was significantly lower than previous months, about 31 hours.