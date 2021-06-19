Mask debate overshadows more important matters concerning children’s well-being

Thankfully, children are at lower risk for complications from COVID-19, but low risk is not no risk. Pediatric COVID-19 still matters. Nearly 4 million children have tested positive, thousands have been hospitalized, and hundreds have died נall during a period when multi-level mitigation processes were in place. If you have heard “But it is only a few hundred children,” we’d encourage you to think critically. Children are not meant to die. Uncertainty remains about long COVID in children, other serious conditions, and also variants of the virus.

Children’s indirect suffering from the pandemic matters, too. We have cared for more and more children and teenagers who have experienced anxiety, depression, eating disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, learning loss, self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Masks are in front of us, visible indicators of the pandemic’s impact on our children, but we should not let them distract us from the toll COVID-19 has taken on children’s lives.

This true toll is more complex. Financial hardships, food insecurity, trauma from loss of loved ones, time away from friends, and missed checkups and immunizations are more detrimental than masking, which offers a layer of protection and is well tolerated by most children.