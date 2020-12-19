Mask mandate didn’t cause virus case decrease, wasn’t needed

As expected, the current quick decrease in virus cases is being attributed to the mask mandate, yet looking at the case graph from the Central District Health Department (https://cdhd.ne.gov/) this current virus case surge peaked out around Nov. 21 and by Nov. 28, when the mask mandate went into effect, the cases were already dropping quickly and they have continued to drop following the same trend seen in much of the central U.S.

To now claim the mask is our salvation is disingenuous, especially when we look at other cities that have had masks mandated since the middle of last summer (Lincoln, Omaha) and that they, too, experienced this same surge in cases as those areas with no mandate, and are also now seeing the same decrease in cases. (Lancaster County NE COVID19 Dashboard, Douglas County NE COVID-19 Dashboard)

Instead of going deeper into panic mode over this virus, if we would have waited a few weeks we would have seen the cases drop just like other areas in the central U.S. have even without mask mandates.