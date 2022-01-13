Mask mandate reinstated Friday at Grand Island Public Schools

Beginning Friday mandated masking will temporarily return to Grand Island Public Schools.

Masks had become “recommended” but not required on Jan. 3, but numbers released Thursday brought a reversal, as announced by Superintendent Tawana Grover during the GIPS Board of Education’s regular meeting Thursday evening.

“As we move into the new year, this is another chapter of the pandemic,” Grover said during her report to the board. “Right when we made this change of masks recommended but not mandatory, the new variant, omicron, has thrown us another curveball.”

Curveball, indeed, as information presented at the meeting revealed a spike in cases.

According to data presented by GIPS Executive Director of Information Technology Cory Gearhart, within the past seven days there have been 315 positive cases districtwide, and 902 year-to-date. The average number of cases reported each day is 8.2.

Considering the data, Gearhart stopped short of saying reinstating the districtwide mask mandate would be a quick fix.