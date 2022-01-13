Mask mandate reinstated Friday at Grand Island Public Schools

Beginning Friday mandated masking will temporarily return to Grand Island Public Schools.
Masks had become “recommended” but not required on Jan. 3, but numbers released Thursday brought a reversal, as announced by Superintendent Tawana Grover during the GIPS Board of Education’s regular meeting Thursday evening.
“As we move into the new year, this is another chapter of the pandemic,” Grover said during her report to the board. “Right when we made this change of masks recommended but not mandatory, the new variant, omicron, has thrown us another curveball.”
Curveball, indeed, as information presented at the meeting revealed a spike in cases.
According to data presented by GIPS Executive Director of Information Technology Cory Gearhart, within the past seven days there have been 315 positive cases districtwide, and 902 year-to-date. The average number of cases reported each day is 8.2.
Considering the data, Gearhart stopped short of saying reinstating the districtwide mask mandate would be a quick fix.
“The speed at which this happened was intense,” Gearhart said. “We will continue to use every preventive prevention strategy available to us to help us slow this so that we can manage it. This shouldn’t take very long based on the speed at which it rises and falls, but it is something that we need everybody’s best effort in here because we don’t want to get to a point where we can’t keep our schools open.”
For the week ending Jan. 9, there were 284 positive cases of COVID at GIPS, with 90 cases reported the week prior. Approaching the district as a community compared to the Central District Health Department’s coverage area, the numbers are stark.
As of late Thursday afternoon, GIPS cases per 100,000 individuals was 2,500. Central District Health Department as a whole numbered 1,107 cases per 100,000.
As recent as Jan. 2, GIPS’s cases per 100,000 had stayed in line with or below CDHD’s numbers. Gearhart said enough time has passed that the recent spike can’t only be attributed to students returning to school from winter break already infected. “When you look back those students already were infected when they came to us last week. When we watched what happened last week through this week … it went from these are cases coming in from the community, to these are cases we believe are being transmitted within our schools.”
Still, both Grover and Gearhart maintained there were no regrets lifting the mask mandate following winter break. Gearhart said, “I don’t really (regret lifting the mandate) because as we look at it, we were making these plans back when delta was the predominant strain. Until you know that we had more information and concrete data, this was something that we had to move forward with.”
Following the meeting, Grover said, “At that moment, that was the right decision. But what we’ve always stated throughout this, that this is a very fluid situation. When you’re faced with staggering numbers, like what we’re faced with right now, we know that this is the right decision for us to make.
“I think all of us were very hopeful with the safety protocols that we had in place when we were dealing with delta (variant). We were maintaining, and so now we’re into new territory here with omicron (variant).”
The action was swift, Grover said, but not taken lightly.
“Nothing about this pandemic has been easy,” she said. “We want to do what’s necessary for us to ensure that our schools can stay open. And so we see these numbers as a threat to us being able to keep our school doors open. And that is our No. 1 priority.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.