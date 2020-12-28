Mask mandates, elections top city, county stories in 2020

1. Citywide mask ordinance approved (11/25)
A second wave of COVID-19 cases was expected, but no one could have expected it to be worse than it was in spring.
With medical facilities reaching capacity and needed city services at risk, a citywide public mask ordinance was approved.
With new COVID-19 cases rising into the holiday season, Grand Island City Council approved a citywide COVID-19 prevention ordinance on Nov. 24.
The ordinance requires people to wear masks when indoors at premises open to the general public within city limits.
Mayor Roger Steele said the ordinance was necessary as the Grand Island economy could not withstand a second shutdown.
“If (Gov. Pete Ricketts) shuts down businesses, it reduces commerce. It destroys jobs. And it destroys people’s hope for a better future,” he said. “Failing to pass this ordinance means we put at risk our schools, our hospitals, our medical providers, our businesses and our jobs.”
A Grand Island Board of Health, approved by the City Council in a special meeting the previous night, had its first meeting seven hours before the council session.
Dr. Rebecca Steinke, a member of the board, emphasized that night the risk faced by the city’s medical facilities if cases continued to increase.
“The numbers of COVID tests that came back positive in the last week confirm we’re already on that trajectory,” Steinke said. “It will be almost impossible to safely contain and properly care for that surge of patients, even with plans to double up rooms or use beds that are not meant for sick people. If things do not change soon, rationing of care will become a reality.”
Protesters said the new ordinance took away their personal freedoms and was an overreach of the local government.
Supporters argued that the ordinance would help the schools to stay open, and that there was significant medical research showing masks reduce the spread of the virus.
The ordinance will expire on Feb. 23, 2021, unless extended by the City Council.
2. Election has 70% turnout (11/05)
The results of November’s presidential election were less contentious in Hall County than in other parts of the nation.
Despite concerns raised by the pandemic, the election yielded an impressive 70% turnout, which was helped by strong early voting.
There were 24,434 ballots cast in the general election.
With just over 35,000 registered voters, that’s a 69.6% voter turnout for the day. Provisional ballots, once they were counted, helped to push that number over 70%.
The turnout was greater than the 2016 general election, which had 22,467 ballots cast, Elections Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.
There was an even 50/50 split between early votes and Election Day voting.
Each generated approximately more than 12,000 ballots.
For some Grand Island City Council and Grand Island Public Schools races, the results were so close it could not be called until the end of the week.
By 11 p.m. on election night, though, preliminary results were available for all Hall County districts.
Many early ballots were requested due to the pandemic, with family members getting takeout ballots for those who found themselves in quarantine.
More people voted in person in 2020 than not, even though a second wave of new COVID-19 cases then was beginning to rise.
The election went well, Overstreet said, with an ample number of poll workers, COVID-19 precautions observed, and many youths participating in the day both as poll workers and voting.
Waits at the sites weren’t longer than 10 or 15 minutes with clear and warm weather throughout the day.
One of the few surprises during the day was a potential gas leak at a polling site.
There was no need to evacuate, however, as the Grand Island Fire Department took care of the situation quickly.
3. Mormon missionaries reassigned (09/13)
The pandemic affected many lives in many ways.
Eight missionaries serving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were reassigned to Grand Island when the pandemic struck.
Many were reassigned from missions around the world, mostly in South America: Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, Montevideo and Bolivia.
One had been serving in Japan, and another in Grand Island.
Despite the circumstances, the missionaries affirmed their dedication to community service by helping out with projects across the community.
Because of the pandemic, they were not allowed to go door-to-door or engage people outdoors, an important part of their mission.
Instead, they helped the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, the Multicultural Coalition and at Messiah Lutheran.
Messiah Lutheran Council member Jim Elrod said the missionaries have helped greatly with the church’s Saturday supper events.
Through the summer, the missionaries helped with a Habitat project house. A family moved into that house later in the year.
Dana Jelinek, Habitat executive director, described the group’s members as always having a cheerful, helpful attitude.
The change was not easy, focusing only on service and less on inviting others to come to Christ, but they saw it as a challenge and accepted it gratefully.
“The Church of Jesus Christ sends a bunch of missionaries worldwide, and so no matter where they are in the world, they know that’s the exact place where they should be,” according to a church elder. “They know, and feel that God loves us and he has reassured us that this is where we’re supposed to be, to help the people of Grand Island.”
Toward the end of the summer, as new COVID-19 cases began to drop and restrictions were lifted, they were able to go out and spread the Gospel directly again.
4. Commissioner Hartman passes away (10/28)
Dick Hartman, District 3 commissioner for Hall County, passed away at 83. He had served the community for more than 40 years.
Hartman, a semi-retired farmer who represented District 3, served on the Board of Supervisors, as it was known, for 16 years, from 1991 to 2007, before being elected again in 2018.
He also served on the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education from 1976 to 1989.
County commissioners heard of the news only shortly before convening their regular meeting on the morning of Oct. 27.
Hartman was a longtime advocate for rural residents, Board of Commissioners Chair Pam Lancaster said, and he always was concerned about government spending.
Commissioner Gary Quandt called it “a sad day for Hall County.
“Whether you agreed with Mr. Hartman or not, rural Hall County never had a representative like Dick Hartman,” he said.
Hartman’s seat was filled by Scott Sorensen of Cairo, who was appointed in December.
5. Gibson honored for COVID-19 tracking software (07/08)
Bailey Gibson, Hall County GIS coordinator, was honored by the Hall County Board of Commissioners for creating the COVID-19 tracking dashboard used by Central District Health Department to inform the community throughout the year of the quantity and severity of area COVID-19 cases.
Gibson has been a county employee since 2014 and geographic information systems coordinator since 2017.
When the pandemic started, Gibson volunteered to work with CDHD to create the online dashboard for the three-county area.
Jon Rosenlund, Hall County Emergency Management director, said the dashboard not only helped keep people informed, but also area organizations to respond to and mitigate the virus.
Gibson also played a key role during the 2019 floods, creating software on roads that had been closed or damaged, or were reopening.
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster lauded Gibson as one of the county’s “exemplary” employees, and presented her with a certificate of excellence in appreciation of her “outstanding performance.”
6. Three Graces Fountain restored (08/07)
The Three Graces Fountain, a replica of the 1907 original, returned to Grand Island’s Pioneer Park in August 2020, with work on the restoration continuing through the year.
The original fountain was placed on July 4, 1907, by the Womens Club to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the settlers arriving in Grand Island.
The original fountain, though, was destroyed in 1950 by vandals on Halloween.
It was replaced with a 20,000-pound, 17-foot tall concrete fountain.
In 2014, the city contacted the Hall County Historical Society about replacing the deteriorating fountain.
The new replica fountain was made from the original foundry molds, and uses the original cast iron surround ring.
Efforts to place the fountain fell behind due to pandemic. The Historical Society had expected to be done in spring, but did not finish until after Labor Day.
A dedication will be scheduled in 2021.
7. New floodplain maps approved (10/23)
New floodplain maps approved by FEMA allowed 1,600 Grand Island homes to have greatly reduced insurance requirements. Residents will save roughly $1 million yearly.
Approval came after Central Platte Natural Resource District completed its Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Risk Reduction project in March 2019.
The primary goal of the flood risk reduction project was to help reduce flood damages from “100-year” flood events to the northwest Grand Island area.
The new flood map shows a greatly reduced flood risk for properties north of Capital Avenue between the BNSF elevated track on the east, Monitor Road on the west and as far north as White Cloud Road.
Houses north of Capital Avenue are no longer zoned for a 100-year flood event, but for a 500-year flood event.
According to Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity, a substantial amount of undeveloped land in northwest Grand Island is now poised for and able to be developed without those floodplain restrictions.
8. County eradicates COVID-19 from public buildings (07/18)
As public facilities reopened in the summer, Hall County utilized an electrostatic sprayer to quickly eliminate COVID-19 from the courthouse and its busy administrative building.
Such precautions, though necessary, caused an increase in county expenses that still exist.
The Victory Innovations mist gun uses a broad-spectrum disinfectant. The solution uses a derivative of thyme oil to eliminate viruses and bacteria.
“It sprays out a disinfectant in a mist, and electrically charges it,” facilities director Doone Humphrey said. “It’s a positive charge and the table tops and everything else are a negative charge, so it attracts it.”
The spray can kill the virus in five seconds.
The effect does not last long, however, requiring sprayings throughout the day in all public spaces.
After being closed for four months, Hall County buildings reopened in July with practices in place to keep the community safe while providing needed services.
Public spaces have social distancing markers and advisory signs, and Hall County provides personal protective equipment to employees.
9. Wear a Mask! says CDHD (07/11)
The message from Central District Health Department has been consistent all yearlong.
Masks protect the public and the person wearing it, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
CDHD Director Teresa Anderson explained the science and importance of wearing a mask to the public many times each week.
As political division grew nationwide and even locally, ahead of November’s general election, it became important to make clear: It’s not a question of politics. It’s a question of public health and being safe.
“We know masks can help protect us in the community,” Anderson said. “The research shows that if you have a mask on and I have a mask on, we’re protecting ourselves from each other.”
In March, with the first wave of COVID-19 cases, directed health measures took effect that were not relaxed until late September.
In November, an even more severe second wave of COVID-19 cases began.
Though many businesses reported most people were wearing masks, there were many still who did not.
10. Broadwell overpass project advances (11/13)
A series of overpass designs were proposed to Grand Island residents as a possible solution to safety concerns and obstructed traffic caused by a busy train crossing north of Third Street.
The project, if approved, will cost between $25 million to $35 million.
A series of designs showing two-, three- and four-lane overpasses were presented.
Tim Golka, Grand Island project manager, said an overpass “has been needed in the community for a long time.”
There have been 21 collisions that involved the railroad there between 2015 and 2019.
An overpass has the potential to reduce traffic delays and associated costs, and would have the potential to reduce train-vehicle collisions and vehicle-vehicle collisions.
Supporters for the project said an overpass would help to save time while crossing the city.
There were also concerns about how the project will affect businesses in the area.
A third session is being scheduled for 2021 to present the community with a solution based on public input.