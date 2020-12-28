Mask mandates, elections top city, county stories in 2020

Dana Jelinek, Habitat executive director, described the group’s members as always having a cheerful, helpful attitude.

The change was not easy, focusing only on service and less on inviting others to come to Christ, but they saw it as a challenge and accepted it gratefully.

“The Church of Jesus Christ sends a bunch of missionaries worldwide, and so no matter where they are in the world, they know that’s the exact place where they should be,” according to a church elder. “They know, and feel that God loves us and he has reassured us that this is where we’re supposed to be, to help the people of Grand Island.”

Toward the end of the summer, as new COVID-19 cases began to drop and restrictions were lifted, they were able to go out and spread the Gospel directly again.

4. Commissioner Hartman passes away (10/28)

Dick Hartman, District 3 commissioner for Hall County, passed away at 83. He had served the community for more than 40 years.

Hartman, a semi-retired farmer who represented District 3, served on the Board of Supervisors, as it was known, for 16 years, from 1991 to 2007, before being elected again in 2018.