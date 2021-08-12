Mask opponents press school board to stop mandate

The regular-session Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday was anything but, coming off a recent decision to require masks in school buildings.
Demonstrators stood outside Kneale Administration Building, some with handmade signs emblazoned with slogans such as “Unmask our children” and “Let us choose — no forced masks.”
Inside, mask opponents and proponents gathered in the hallway outside the board room, and seats were filled to capacity within the board room.
Lisa Albers, board vice president, presided over the meeting in the absence of board President Bonnie Hinkle.
Audience members — some clearly rattled, fidgeting and tapping their toes — sat through the meeting’s call to order until item 5: Public Forum.
A limited number of speakers were allowed, both sides of the mask debate represented.
Tara Eastman of Grand Island opened the public forum, speaking to the board in opposition to the school’s tightened mask requirements. Eastman used Thomas Paine, one of the United States’ founding fathers, as the footings of her three-minute presentation, likening the mask situation to Paine’s motives for writing “Common Sense.”
“Today I find ourselves back in 1776, but this time our path forward isn’t so clear cut,” Eastman said. “The abuses being perpetrated by our elected officials are just as obvious now as they were then.”
Eastman continued: “The infighting and purposeful division that is being promoted is a simple ploy to keep us from uniting.” Eastman addressed the board more directly: “You are part of the problem. Instead of considering what is best for each and every single student, you are ultimately choosing what is best for you. And since when has it been what is best for you becomes what is best for me — or my child.”
“Since when did a school board member or elected official suddenly know more about my child than myself as their parent?” she asked rhetorically.
The majority of the board room gallery applauded her speech, with Albers telling the crowd, “We really can’t have those disruptions. So let’s just keep this quiet, and let’s move forward.”
Michelle Schiel of Grand Island, who noted being a nurse practitioner, also brought her concerns about mask mandates to the board. Schiel said, “We can go either way — COVID is bad, we knew this. But is it appropriate to mandate kids wear masks?”
Schiel continued: “As far as I’m concerned as a provider, it should be a conversation between your provider, between the parents.”
Speaking in favor of the mask requirement was Central District Health Department Health Director Teresa Anderson, who offered her thoughts on the public health viewpoint on wearing masks.
“I would first like to say, the enemy is the virus,” Anderson said. “It’s not you, it’s not me, it’s not anyone in this room, and it’s not politics.”
“This is about health and safety,” she said. Referencing coronavirus’s delta variant: “It’s causing rapid increases in infections, and we’re concerned this rapid spread will compromise the health care system.”
Anderson said, “We’re seeing a rapidly increasing spread (of coronavirus). Our positivity rate is 28% and we have had cases increase per 100,000 population from 14 to 119.”
“Masks protect you. Masks protect me. They protect all of us. We really have no choice but to say masks are the way to go,” she said.
Members of the audience chuckled. One man held up a sign reading, “Keep your feelings off my kid,” while Anderson spoke.
Following Anderson, Andrew Hernandez of Grand Island said as a parent he could relate to both sides of the masking issue.
“I’m just as concerned about children’s safety and everybody’s welfare and their ability to make a choice for themselves, as well as keep everyone safe,” he said. “That is the number one thing.”
Hernandez said he has worked in COVID units as an ICU and public health nurse throughout the United States.
“I’ve seen it as bad as stacking bodies in freezers and I’ve seen it not bad as having empty beds in the ICU … we’ve seen fluctuations from the beginning of this to the middle, to the end. I’ve seen some of the low points of this where we’re getting a break and we feel like COVID is going away.”
Ten people spoke. The public forum came to a close, with Albers saying notes had been taken of the speakers’ comments and would be presented to the GIPS pandemic team.
Members of the audience shouted, accusing the board of cherry picking speakers. One audience member said to Albers, “How’s come nobody else can speak? You had two out of 10 people opposed to all these standards. Why is that and who picked those people to speak? You can’t pre-pick people.”
Albers informed her that speakers are based on “first come, first serve … that was how they were handed to me. That’s how they came in.”
Albers attempted to move on to item six. Audience members remaining shouted expletives and “Grover’s got to go, Grover’s got to go,” referring to Superintendent Tawana Grover.
Albers asked law enforcement officers posted in the board room to clear the room.
“We’re going to take a recess, and we’re going to have to get the room cleared,” she said.
One woman, seemingly reluctant to leave and identifying herself as the person who organized the large group of opposition, said tearfully, “My children are getting truancy right now because you guys won’t allow my children to go to school.”
Board member Carlos Barcenas said, “We want to keep this conversation going. I hate that it’s turned into an ‘us vs. them.’ There is no malicious intent.”
Following the meeting’s recess, item six of the agenda was taken up, and the meeting continued.
