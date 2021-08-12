Mask opponents press school board to stop mandate

“I’ve seen it as bad as stacking bodies in freezers and I’ve seen it not bad as having empty beds in the ICU … we’ve seen fluctuations from the beginning of this to the middle, to the end. I’ve seen some of the low points of this where we’re getting a break and we feel like COVID is going away.”

Ten people spoke. The public forum came to a close, with Albers saying notes had been taken of the speakers’ comments and would be presented to the GIPS pandemic team.

Members of the audience shouted, accusing the board of cherry picking speakers. One audience member said to Albers, “How’s come nobody else can speak? You had two out of 10 people opposed to all these standards. Why is that and who picked those people to speak? You can’t pre-pick people.”

Albers informed her that speakers are based on “first come, first serve … that was how they were handed to me. That’s how they came in.”

Albers attempted to move on to item six. Audience members remaining shouted expletives and “Grover’s got to go, Grover’s got to go,” referring to Superintendent Tawana Grover.

Albers asked law enforcement officers posted in the board room to clear the room.