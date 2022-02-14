Mask wearing has become our new normal

Everyone was panicking and stores shut down as well as schools. It was like everything was out of place and we were afraid of getting close to anyone. We were disconnected from one another and I think people fear that this will happen again.

After some time, everyone got used to wearing masks and social distancing. It became our new “normal.”

At first, it was hard for me to adjust quickly. It felt like COVID was thrown at us and we were expected to continue living as if it were going to go away soon, but that wasn’t really the case.

I went from my freshman year of high school to my junior year and I’ll be graduating next year. It feels unreal.

Time was on pause but is suddenly catching up to us and I think we all feel unprepared. Students I’ve talked to are not sure what colleges to apply for or what kind of future they want to have.

Heck, most days we don’t even know what we want to have for breakfast.

In hopes of getting things back to normal though, my school removed the mask mandate and people had the choice of wearing their mask or not.