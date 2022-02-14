Mask wearing has become our new normal

Is it time to say goodbye to masks and hello to smiles?
How long will we continue to wear masks before everything starts to get better?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that masks will not be worn forever but should be worn to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In an online article, the CDC reports an increase in COVID cases this winter. They stress the importance of wearing a mask and staying home if you are feeling sick.
The average number of COVID cases in Nebraska is currently 4,612.3 per day. About 61.2% of those people in Nebraska are fully vaccinated.
I believe that we all have the right to choose whether or not to wear a mask in public, but I also think we should be considerate of other people’s feelings and choices. We need to do what’s best for everyone and for ourselves in our community.
People live in constant fear of getting sick especially if they have a family to take care of or friends they want to see. Everyone has their own worries to think about and getting sick doesn’t help. It often makes things worse because you have to quarantine and miss out on many opportunities and activities.
I know that when COVID started many students had to miss their graduation or their prom night. Kids weren’t able to go outside and play on the playground and it was the simple things that we couldn’t do that made us feel stuck.
Everyone was panicking and stores shut down as well as schools. It was like everything was out of place and we were afraid of getting close to anyone. We were disconnected from one another and I think people fear that this will happen again.
After some time, everyone got used to wearing masks and social distancing. It became our new “normal.”
At first, it was hard for me to adjust quickly. It felt like COVID was thrown at us and we were expected to continue living as if it were going to go away soon, but that wasn’t really the case.
I went from my freshman year of high school to my junior year and I’ll be graduating next year. It feels unreal.
Time was on pause but is suddenly catching up to us and I think we all feel unprepared. Students I’ve talked to are not sure what colleges to apply for or what kind of future they want to have.
Heck, most days we don’t even know what we want to have for breakfast.
In hopes of getting things back to normal though, my school removed the mask mandate and people had the choice of wearing their mask or not.
I remember the first time I came back to school without a mask, I felt very exposed. It felt like I could get sick at any moment especially because many people came back not only with COVID but with the common cold.
Every time someone would cough next to me, I felt like I was going to get sick as well.
After a few weeks, COVID cases increased and we had to start wearing masks again. School administrators also decided to go to a temporary four-day school week with Fridays off in hopes of getting staffing issues and the lack of available substitutes in check while also hoping to decrease virus cases.
Most people I’ve asked say they don’t care if they have to wear masks or not. They say not wearing a mask makes them feel more normal and gives them hope that things will get better, but not wearing a mask makes other people feel uncomfortable and vulnerable.
I say we should all get to choose, but I also say we should take into consideration whether taking away masks is the best thing to do right now.
Eventually we will have to stop wearing masks and it’ll be another adjustment, but for now I think it’s important to wear a mask to protect ourselves and our loved ones, at least in school or at workplaces.
As much as I want a normal year where we can go back to the way things were before COVID, I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon.
COVID has affected employment, personal lives, and so much more. We can’t let it stop us from living our lives, but we can help prevent it by wearing a mask or being considerate of others.