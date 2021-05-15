Masks no longer required if vaccinated: Businesses respond to new federal rules

People who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in public.
For some businesses in Grand Island, the change announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday is welcome relief.
For others, there will not be any change at all.
People who have not been vaccinated still are encouraged to continue practicing COVID-19 safety precautions and to get the vaccine, according to the CDC.
The relaxed guidelines also do not affect any federal, state or local requirements, or practices enforced by some businesses.
Local businesses respond
Tammy Gerdes, owner of Railroad Towne Antique Mall at 319 W. Third St., took down the signs from her door Friday morning stating that masks are “preferred but not required.”
“We were requiring them for a while, and then we stepped down to it’s optional,” Gerdes said. “I feel comfortable. I’ve had my vaccination.”
Not wearing a mask will be a change, Gerdes said.
“I do feel almost like something’s missing because I’m not wearing a mask, but I’m hoping to get used to that,” she said. “With how well the vaccines seem to be working, I feel pretty comfortable with it.”
Vanessa Garcia, manager of Azteca Market at 103 W. Third St., said she has been comfortable with customers not wearing masks in the store.
“If you come in with a mask, that’s your choice,” Garcia said. “We aren’t wearing any. We’re all fully vaccinated. Most people have been. We’re pretty comfortable with it.”
Brent Lindner, owner of Wave Pizza Co. at 107 N. Walnut St., said he has not required masks since the city ended its mask mandate in February.
“It’s an option. If the staff wants to wear them, or the customers, we’re all good,” he said. “If a customer asks if we’ll wear one, we’ve got one and we’ll wear it. The bottom line is, we want the customer to feel safe.”
Wave Pizza Co. on Friday even hosted seniors from Greeley Retirement Home Tuesday.
“It was the first time they’d been out in a year,” Lindner said. “They were excited. Some wore masks, and some didn’t.”
Stuhr Museum
Stuhr Museum will allow vaccinated people to not wear a mask while visiting.
Others still are advised to continue following COVID-19 safety precautions, Marketing Director Mike Bockoven said.
“If they are vaccinated, they are welcome to enjoy the museum without a mask,” he said. “If they are unvaccinated, we ask that they wear a mask when they are within six feet of others and when visiting our historic buildings, as has been our policy during the pandemic.”
He added, “We welcome everyone to visit the grounds with more than 200 acres to spread out and enjoy.”
Other business sites
— Grand Island Hy-Vee has taken down signs from its doors advising customers to wear masks, but since has a sign up generally advocating for wearing one. Employees still are wearing masks.
— Walmart Supercenter at Diers Avenue has removed signs from its doors, but still has a banner up that says customers and employees are required to wear masks.
— Grand Island Menards still has a sign in front of its entrance explicitly requiring customers to wear masks in the store.
— Goodwill on Locust Street has a sign stating that, while no longer required, customers are advised to wear masks.
City of Grand Island
City of Grand Island will continue to require people to wear masks when visiting city offices and facilities, City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said.
“Visitors to City Hall are requested to wear face masks, especially if not fully vaccinated,” he said. “Changes, if any, to the mask and social distancing policies for meetings of the City Council will be made in consultation with Mayor Steele and members of the City Council.”
City departments each have different requirements for employees, Janulewicz said.
“Because of workplace differences from one department or building to another, department directors are authorized to set face mask and social distancing policies that best serve the business continuity interests of the departments and the health of city employees and visitors,” he said.
Safety still advised
Central District Health Department issued a press release warning for continued caution as coronavirus variants still are emerging, as well as “breakthrough” cases of people showing symptoms even after vaccination.
“CDHD has confirmed a few cases of COVID-19 with the B.1.1.7 variant, which is known to be more transmissible,” CDHD Director Teresa Anderson wrote. “Last week, CDHD had a seven-day case rate of 85/100,000, which is classified by the CDC as substantial transmission.”
Anderson added, “CDHD’s current midweek positivity rate is 14% as compared with 20% for the past week.”
Though the district is below the state average for vaccination across all age groups, Anderson hopes 70% of the eligible population will be vaccinated by July 4.
For more information about coronavirus and vaccination opportunities, visit cdhd.ne.gov.