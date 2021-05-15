Masks no longer required if vaccinated: Businesses respond to new federal rules

Vanessa Garcia, manager of Azteca Market at 103 W. Third St., said she has been comfortable with customers not wearing masks in the store.

“If you come in with a mask, that’s your choice,” Garcia said. “We aren’t wearing any. We’re all fully vaccinated. Most people have been. We’re pretty comfortable with it.”

Brent Lindner, owner of Wave Pizza Co. at 107 N. Walnut St., said he has not required masks since the city ended its mask mandate in February.

“It’s an option. If the staff wants to wear them, or the customers, we’re all good,” he said. “If a customer asks if we’ll wear one, we’ve got one and we’ll wear it. The bottom line is, we want the customer to feel safe.”

Wave Pizza Co. on Friday even hosted seniors from Greeley Retirement Home Tuesday.

“It was the first time they’d been out in a year,” Lindner said. “They were excited. Some wore masks, and some didn’t.”

Stuhr Museum

Stuhr Museum will allow vaccinated people to not wear a mask while visiting.

Others still are advised to continue following COVID-19 safety precautions, Marketing Director Mike Bockoven said.