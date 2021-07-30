Masks optional: Grand Island Public Schools finalizes Safe Return to School Plan

“Layers” in GIPS’s plan, which was developed in part with CDHD guidance, include: hand washing, using hand sanitizer, sneezing or coughing into a tissue then disposing said tissue, as well as cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

In the district’s plan, face coverings are “optional, encouraged and supported on school grounds. Masks will be required when riding district-provided transportation, per Federal order.” Visitors will be required to wear masks.

Respondents of GIPS’s online survey indicated that policy requiring elementary-age students unable to be vaccinated to wear face coverings was unpopular, with only 13.3% of respondents supporting such a policy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its own K-12 school guidance. Concerning face covering policy, the agency recommends, “Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.” In the document CDC also points out, “Many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination at this time.”

Requiring face coverings in school facilities and/or events at some point is not out of the question, Grover said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}