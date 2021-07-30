Masks optional: Grand Island Public Schools finalizes Safe Return to School Plan

Masks will not be required at the Grand Island Public Schools when students and staff begin the new school year in August, according to the district’s Safe Return to School Plan.
GIPS released its official 2021-2022 Safe Return to School Plan Friday and it takes effect on Sunday..
The plan was influenced by a community feedback survey available on the district’s website in July. The survey garnered 688 respondents, the majority of them (82.7%) comfortable with the plan as presented.
Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, said she was pleased with the number of people who filled out the survey.
“We feel like the number of responses gave us very helpful insight into the community’s viewpoint on the Safe Return to School Plan,” Grover said. “Anytime we call on our community for input, we want to show them that their voice matters.”
However, some questions are being raised by local health officials that conflict with some survey comments, particularly an apparent disdain for masks.
“Our concern going into the fall is the combination of no face covering and the delta variant could cause us a lot of problems,” said Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department health director. “We advise all of our schools to layer protection.”
“Layers” in GIPS’s plan, which was developed in part with CDHD guidance, include: hand washing, using hand sanitizer, sneezing or coughing into a tissue then disposing said tissue, as well as cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
In the district’s plan, face coverings are “optional, encouraged and supported on school grounds. Masks will be required when riding district-provided transportation, per Federal order.” Visitors will be required to wear masks.
Respondents of GIPS’s online survey indicated that policy requiring elementary-age students unable to be vaccinated to wear face coverings was unpopular, with only 13.3% of respondents supporting such a policy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its own K-12 school guidance. Concerning face covering policy, the agency recommends, “Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.” In the document CDC also points out, “Many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination at this time.”
Requiring face coverings in school facilities and/or events at some point is not out of the question, Grover said.
“Masks or individual quarantines may also be required at specific schools in the event of school-based exposures or outbreaks or at the discretion of the GIPS superintendent, board of education, and the Central District Health Department,” she said.
The “Community Safety Threshold,” as defined in the district’s plan, gives direction in executing — and possibly adapting — the Safe Return to School Plan.
One element of Community Safety Threshold is “Substantial Transmission” within Hall County in the past two weeks. “Substantial Transmission” — the case-to-population number — is defined by CDC as 50-99.99 new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
Transmission figures in schools compared to counties or health districts are sometimes relative, CDC states: “Though COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in school settings, multiple studies have shown that transmission rates within school settings, when multiple prevention strategies are in place, are typically lower than — or similar to — community transmission levels.”
A release from GIPS states that the Community Safety Threshold is based on other data that directly impacts its campuses, such as illnesses, absences, hospitalizations and coronavirus case-to-population ratio.
“We will take all of this information into consideration, which is a critical juncture for GIPS to monitor and potentially adjust safety protocols,” Grover said.
In a statement she explained the construct behind the Safe Return to School Plan.
“The finalized plan is reflective of the feedback we received, but also balances the new information and concerns about COVID-19 variants,” Grover said. “The plan takes into consideration the ever-evolving challenges of this pandemic.”
Those challenges show no sign of letting up as COVID-19’s delta variant spreads.
“We have a big concern for the delta variant.” Anderson said, advising that as these concerns grow individuals, families and organizations — not unlike GIPS — must remain vigilant.
“Cases will continue to go up until we take precautions consistently and seriously,” Anderson said.
In Hall County the week of July 18 there were 38 new COVID-19 cases, as reported by CDHD. The agency also reported that there were 48 new cases the week of July 25.
Anderson said she understands the importance of community feedback in developing plans such as the GIPS Safe Return to School Plan.
“I think that it’s right that they look at what parents want them to do,” she said.
However, Anderson said, the community should still proceed with caution and continue prevention efforts.
“The delta variant is saying to us, ‘this is too early,’” she said.
