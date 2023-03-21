A 26-year-old Massachusetts woman was injured when she was thrown from a car Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River.

Tatyana Tudor, who was a passenger in the car, was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, she was listed as stable but critical condition, said Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie. The two Grand Island hospitals said Tuesday she was not a patient.

Tudor and the driver, 29-year-old London Basquiat, both live in Holbrook, Massachusetts. They were traveling west in a green Mercedes SUV.

The accident occurred near mile marker 297 at around 10:20 a.m.

A witness reported that the SUV and another vehicle were traveling beside each other. Both were coming close to the center line. The driver of the Mercedes may have overcorrected, triggering the rollover.