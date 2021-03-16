Massive weekend storm brings record rainfall

A massive winter storm that struck the area over the weekend smashed weather records throughout the Tri-Cities area.
All told, Saturday’s and Sunday’s rainfall amount in Grand Island was 5.31 inches.
The massive storm came on the same days two years ago when another storm hit the area causing massive record flooding throughout central Nebraska
On Saturday, a record 2.56 inches of rain fell at Central Nebraska Regional Airport. On Sunday, another record fell as 2.75 inches of rain was set at the airport. That broke the old record of 1.51 inches set in 1913.
Saturday’s rain total broke the previous daily record of 1.73 inches from 2019.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, with the weekend record rainfall this month now ranks as the fourth wettest March on record.
Prior to the weekend deluge, Grand Island had gone nearly a month without precipitation after a cold and snowy spell in early to mid-February. Grand Island and much of central Nebraska had been suffering through drought conditions.
On March 13 and 14 in 2019, Grand Island received 1.73 and .25 of an inch, respectively. That was when massive flooding overtook central Nebraska communities. Prior to March 13 and 14 that year, there had been a long cold spell that also saw a lot of snow. On March 13, 2019, along with 1.73 inches of rain in Grand Island, it was also 62 degrees.
The combination of the heavy rain, melting snow and frozen ground left all that water to find its only outlet — area creeks and rivers, which could not handle the massive amount of water entering their flows.
Total precipitation for March 2019 was 3.67 inches.
This year, March 13 and 14 was much worse, precipitationwise, but there was a buffer of warmer weather after February’s cold spell that melted the snow and thawed the ground. That allowed more moisture to be absorbed. The subsoil was dry because of prolonged drought conditions.
But the heavy weekend rain still caused area flooding warnings, such as along the Wood River, which was heavily flooded in March 2019. Those flood warnings expired on Monday.
Sunday’s heavy rain also set a record in Hastings, with 1.84 inches, which broke the previous record of 1.51 inches in 1896. Kearney recorded a new daily precipitation record on Sunday with 1.85 inches. That broke the previous record of 1.76 inches in 2019.
Along with Grand Island’s two-day weekend rain total of 5.31 inches, Aurora had 4.51 inches; Hastings, 4.71 inches; Kearney, 4.58 inches; and Ord, 2.72 inches.
The storm came with high winds and lightning. Also, rainfall amounts varied. Among the highest readings from cooperators with the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network on Sunday were 5.17 inches of precipitation at 4.5 miles northeast of Osceola and 4.25 inches, 0.5 miles east/northeast of St. Paul.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, 72-hour precipitation amounts from the storm showed a wide area of south central Nebraska receiving 4 to 6 inches, with some isolated areas receiving 6 to 8 inches of precipitation, such as 6 inches, 1 mile east/southeast of Hastings; 5.8 inches, 2.66 miles south of Grand Island; 5.43 inches, 0.2 miles north northeast of Wood River; 5.42 inches, 3.7 miles east/northeast of Doniphan; and 5.14 inches, 1.4 miles southeast of Marquette. Those readings were from cooperators with the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network.
For the rest of the week and into the weekend, Grand Island has chances of more precipitation.
On Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of rain, mainly between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a high near 44. The low will be about 33, with a 50% chance of rain overnight.
For Wednesday, rain is likely, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 1 p.m., with a high near 41. There is a chance of both rain and snow Wednesday night. The low will be about 30.
Thursday, there is a chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m. The high will be near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. The low will be about 27.
Friday’s high will be near 50, with a low of about 32. Saturday’s high will be near 57, with a low of about 41.