Massive weekend storm brings record rainfall

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, 72-hour precipitation amounts from the storm showed a wide area of south central Nebraska receiving 4 to 6 inches, with some isolated areas receiving 6 to 8 inches of precipitation, such as 6 inches, 1 mile east/southeast of Hastings; 5.8 inches, 2.66 miles south of Grand Island; 5.43 inches, 0.2 miles north northeast of Wood River; 5.42 inches, 3.7 miles east/northeast of Doniphan; and 5.14 inches, 1.4 miles southeast of Marquette. Those readings were from cooperators with the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network.

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, Grand Island has chances of more precipitation.

On Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of rain, mainly between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a high near 44. The low will be about 33, with a 50% chance of rain overnight.

For Wednesday, rain is likely, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 1 p.m., with a high near 41. There is a chance of both rain and snow Wednesday night. The low will be about 30.

Thursday, there is a chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m. The high will be near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. The low will be about 27.