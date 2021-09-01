Matt Baker toys with hacky sacks, stick horses and bowling balls at Nebraska State Fair

This week, Matt Baker is performing in a state filled with oceans of corn.
During the winter, you’ll find him on a real ocean. He plays cruise ships.
“I’ve been all over the world on ships,” Baker said.
He has been to Bora Bora, Japan, China, the Caribbean and South America. He has worked for Royal Caribbean, Disney, Princess, P&O Cruises and Holland America.
Baker presents his comedy stunt show three times a day at the Nebraska State Fair’s AGI Center Stage. In his act, he does jokes and displays “weird skills,” he says.
Those skills include juggling, hacky sack and toying with a stick horse. He does impressive work with a Chinese yo-yo. At the end of this act, he sends a bowling ball into the air and catches it on his face. He’s a big believer in audience participation, bringing quite a few people onstage. Like many fair acts, he uses music effectively in his show.
Baker, 39, has made his living as an entertainer for 20 years.
After living in Seattle for 20 years, he has moved back to his hometown of Eugene, Ore.
Baker’s work onstage might help spark a resurgence in hacky sack.
He was a professional hacky sack player for two years, touring Europe in 1998 and 1999. The tour was sponsored by Snickers.
He tells audiences that he took eighth place at the world hacky sack championships.
Baker has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “Last Comic Standing” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
This year, he’s playing eight fairs.
His job allows him to see places he wouldn’t ordinarily visit. On Monday, before doing his shows, Baker checked out Hastings’ Kool-Aid heritage.
He’s visiting Grand Island this week for the first time. He has played a fair in Norfolk, and has visited Omaha.
Onstage, he asks how many people came to see the show. Then he asks, “Who’s here for the time-share presentation I’m about to give?”
Tuesday, Baker asked three kids a series of questions. One was, “If a tree falls on a mime in the forest, does anyone care?”
In his work, he said, he makes enough money to pay for a 2001 Kia Sorrento.
In addition to fairs, Baker said, he performs at comedy clubs, corporate functions and “occasional funerals. Look what you can accomplish when you set your sights really low.”
He uses a handmade hacky sack, he said.
It’s covered with 32 panels, “and it’s filled with my father’s broken dreams,” Baker said. “I wish that was a joke.”
He also tells the audience, “I was actually homeschooled until my parents found out.”
Displaying a pair of shackles, he talked about the greatest escape he ever pulled off: “I got out one year early on my Verizon cellphone plan.”
Note to parents: The act seems geared more toward older teens than young children. In addition to references to him being sexy, the show includes a few examples of bathroom humor. He also makes light of youthful misbehavior.