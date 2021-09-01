Matt Baker toys with hacky sacks, stick horses and bowling balls at Nebraska State Fair

This week, Matt Baker is performing in a state filled with oceans of corn.

During the winter, you’ll find him on a real ocean. He plays cruise ships.

“I’ve been all over the world on ships,” Baker said.

He has been to Bora Bora, Japan, China, the Caribbean and South America. He has worked for Royal Caribbean, Disney, Princess, P&O Cruises and Holland America.

Baker presents his comedy stunt show three times a day at the Nebraska State Fair’s AGI Center Stage. In his act, he does jokes and displays “weird skills,” he says.

Those skills include juggling, hacky sack and toying with a stick horse. He does impressive work with a Chinese yo-yo. At the end of this act, he sends a bowling ball into the air and catches it on his face. He’s a big believer in audience participation, bringing quite a few people onstage. Like many fair acts, he uses music effectively in his show.

Baker, 39, has made his living as an entertainer for 20 years.

After living in Seattle for 20 years, he has moved back to his hometown of Eugene, Ore.

Baker’s work onstage might help spark a resurgence in hacky sack.