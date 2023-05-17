Grand Island is getting another mattress store. The former location of Panera Bread, at 1040 Allen Drive, will soon be the home of Mattress Firm.

The company has signed a 10-year lease to occupy the 4,136-square-foot space. The building is owned by Ray and Jennifer O'Connor. Construction is slated to begin this week. The move will not affect the adjacent Olive Garden. The Mattress Firm chain is based in Houston.