Mauldin 'legal and valid' Grand Island school board Ward C candidate

Katherine Mauldin can serve Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education Ward C.

Mauldin’s residency was called into question this month by Grand Island Public Schools. The district alleged she lived in a residence north of Prairieview Street and Husker Highway, which is in Ward A.

Mauldin has maintained her residency in Ward C, which she was elected to represent as of November. According to her candidate filing, her primary residence is located near Joehnck Road and East Bismark.

Tracy Overstreet, Hall County Election Commissioner, said in a press release that Mauldin moved twice in 2022, from Clay County in March to the residence in Ward A, then to Ward C.

The Hall County Election Office, according to the release, contacted Mauldin via phone in April. At that time, Mauldin said she and her family “were considering selling their Grand Island home” but “had not done so and continued to reside in Ward C.”

The release also states that Mauldin had voted at her Ward C polling place during both the primary and general elections.

Her residency was questioned by election officials at said polling place. Mauldin then signed a “statutorily-required challenge oath” and cast her ballot.

At GIPS’s regular-session school board meeting Dec. 12, Mauldin was hand-delivered a letter from GIPS alleging she did not meet residency requirements. This was not part of the official meeting.

The subsequent residency review, conducted by the Hall County Election Commission, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Attorney’s Office, found Mauldin to be a resident of Ward C.

Ultimately, said Overstreet, Mauldin's position on the board is not the county's decision. Rather, she said, the task was to "look into the accuracy of election records."

Incumbent Carlos Barcenas, who garnered the fewest votes in Ward C, would not necessarily have to serve had the seat been declared vacant.

Barcenas was contacted via phone and text as to confirm whether he would have been willing to serve the next term or would be interested.

Barcenas did not respond in time for publication. The Election Commission’s announcement came after the Independent reached out to Barcenas.

"After a careful and detailed review of Ms. Mauldin's residency by the Hall County Sheriff's Office, as it pertains to Nebraska Election Law, we believe that Ms. Mauldin was a legal and valid candidate throughout the election period," Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said in a press release.

"I don't see any legal reason why Ms. Mauldin should not be sworn into office."