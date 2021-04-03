Maureen Donlin, a racetrack fixture, died last month at the age of 77

Larry Donlin Sr. and the Fonner Park racing community suffered a great loss on March 17, when Maureen Donlin passed away.

Larry and Maureen, who worked together at the track, had been married for 60 years. Maureen would have turned 78 on Friday.

Larry, 78, has been a trainer at Fonner Park since 1973. Maureen was not a licensed trainer, but she was very involved.

“She probably did more than I did,” he said. “She was better at it than I was. I’d be out watching the horses train. She’d be at the barn, handling all the help. When she was able to come to the barn, the help just loved her. She’d cook something every day, baked a cake, or maybe had a pot of ham and beans. And the whole damn barn would come over and eat it.

“I mean, everybody really liked her. They didn’t like me nothing like they liked her. I was a little different personality than she had. She had a lot of patience because she put up with me all those years.”

Donlin and the former Maureen Schaaf met at O’Neill High School, where they went together all four years.