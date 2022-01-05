Maureen Oman set to retire from Grand Island's Lincoln Elementary

Maureen Oman has announced she will retire as principal at Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island at the end of the school year.

Oman made her announcement Wednesday.

She has taught over 30 years, 25 of those years at Grand Island Public Schools in teaching and leadership roles. Oman joined the district in 1996 as a science teacher at Grand Island Senior High. Before becoming principal at Lincoln Elementary, she was principal at Grand Island’s Engleman Elementary for 15 years.

Despite retiring, Oman said not count her out as being active in the education community.

“I’m not going to be done,” she said. “I think I will be a teacher for life. I’ll be in some role where I can help kids and families. I’ll find a way to be a supporter of students.”

Oman attributed district faculty and staff to her success through the years.

“If somebody needs something we all really rally around them,” she said of Lincoln Elementary coworkers. “We all have to remember district wide we are all passionate about supporting our kids. As a leader in a building I need support from people to help me do my job.”