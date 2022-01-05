Maureen Oman set to retire from Grand Island's Lincoln Elementary

Maureen Oman has announced she will retire as principal at Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island at the end of the school year.
Oman made her announcement Wednesday.
She has taught over 30 years, 25 of those years at Grand Island Public Schools in teaching and leadership roles. Oman joined the district in 1996 as a science teacher at Grand Island Senior High. Before becoming principal at Lincoln Elementary, she was principal at Grand Island’s Engleman Elementary for 15 years.
Despite retiring, Oman said not count her out as being active in the education community.
“I’m not going to be done,” she said. “I think I will be a teacher for life. I’ll be in some role where I can help kids and families. I’ll find a way to be a supporter of students.”
Oman attributed district faculty and staff to her success through the years.
“If somebody needs something we all really rally around them,” she said of Lincoln Elementary coworkers. “We all have to remember district wide we are all passionate about supporting our kids. As a leader in a building I need support from people to help me do my job.”
Oman’s job has included establishing a program bringing Lincoln Elementary family members into the school’s staff roster. “I have always thought that every parent, student and child deserves kindness,” she said. “We need to make sure all of our kids get what they need. I want every kid to have a good pathway.”
In a statement, Tawana Grover, GIPS Superintendent, said: “Maureen’s care and compassion for staff, students and families at Lincoln Elementary has created a very special, unique culture where everyone feels valued and a sense of family is exuberant. Oman’s focus on the whole child, whole family led to years of showing extraordinary growth both socially and academically. We wish her extreme happiness in her retirement and only hope she will reap a slice of the hope and serenity she has poured out to so many.”
Oman announced her retirement early in order to give the district time to find her replacement, but she tries to always put students first.
“I filter all of my decision through kids. We need to make sure all of our kids get what they need,” she said. “I want them to understand there is hope for their future. I want them to enjoy their time and continue to grow.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.