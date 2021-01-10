Maxed Out: Sports performance, fitness studio helps customers make new year a fit and healthy one

‘Tis the season to get fit and healthy.
As a new year gets underway, people usually make resolutions to get into better shape. They begin heading to the gym to burn off some of those excess holiday calories.
This year, with th COVID-19 pandemic still raging, getting into shape to improve the immune system becomes another priority.
In Grand Island, Maxed Out - Sports Performance & Fitness Studio, 1711 S. Locust St., is focused on helping people get in shape, get healthy and improve the quality of their lives.
Jeff and Ashlee Vap are Maxed Out’s owners. They took over the former Snap Fitness center next to Tommy Gunz Bistro.
Meet Maxed Out
Maxed Out is an independent locally owned gym. The Vaps have begun implementing upgrades to the space and said they were looking forward to introducing the community to the number of amenities it has available to help people meet their health and fitness goals.
“I am really excited to bring another locally owned business to the area and hope we can generate some excitement and support from the community, said Jeff Vap. “We have really tried to give the gym a sleeker look and make each space more functional.”
Jeff said they have added a free squat rack, more free weights and opened up their weight room by putting in two additional walls of mirrors.
They upgraded all the TVs and added some, he said.
“Many spaces are now rearranged, and we even have some additional improvements coming soon,” he said.
Both Vaps are former collegiate athletes with a passion for youth sports in the Grand Island area.
Ashlee has been a certified personal trainer for 12 years and said she loves training youth athletes. “I have trained a handful of area athletes that have gone on to be collegiate athletes.”
Ashlee is managing the facility and will offer consults for group and personal training sessions.
The couple said they are enthusiastic about sharing their passion for sports and fitness.
Jeff said they wants their customers to know what they are all about just by reading their business’ name. He said Ashlee offers group and individual sessions for athletes ages 9-18. Ashlee offers exclusive special training sessions for groups or teams interested in training together. Her next group session for youths begins Jan. 25.
‘Aren’t just a gym’
Jeff said they “aren’t just a gym.”
“We are a sports performance studio that offers elite training to area athletes,” he said. “And we are a fitness studio that offers a phenomenal group class atmosphere for those that prefer classes and a wide selection of free weights, machines and fitness equipment for those that prefer to do their own thing.”
Maxed Out also offers “The Daily M.O.,” a special weightlifting program.
Jeff said the program takes the guesswork out for members who want to lift and tone up. He said a daily workout is posted inside the gym.
“We really wanted to create a program for members to make it easy for them to thrive in the gym,” Ashlee added. “The Daily M.O. gives members an amazing workout to follow, written by a Certified Personal Trainer, that is included in their membership. We incentivize this program with fun prizes for completing a certain amount of workouts as well.”
Jeff said their MyZone System excites and motivates him.
“I have been using a MyZone belt for three years and I just wouldn’t workout without it again,” he said.
He said it is such a “smart way to train and it gives our members a real sense of community and accountability.”
“Our monthly MyZone challenges keep it fun and allows members to make monthly goals for their fitness,” Jeff said. “I just can’t say enough about how much I love this program.”
MyZone offers a calorie-tracking and heart rate monitoring system for its members, who simply put their MyZone belts on, and their workout statistics are available on any of the four TV monitors throughout the gym so they can track heart rates and calories burned in real time.
Specific purpose
Jeff said as members’ heart rates change, so do the colors of their tiles on the TV screens, indicating which “zone” they are working in.
Each zone — such as the green “fat burning zone” or the yellow “HIIT zone” — has a specific purpose so members can focus on different goals.
He said an app is available so members can track their progress, become friends with other MyZone members and use the belts away from the gym. MyZone belts are available for purchase.
“It really is a program that sets us apart,” Ashlee said.
She said that, as a trainer, “I really love using MyZone to guide clients during personal training sessions and to track what my clients are doing on off-days.”
“It really is a great way to set daily goals for my clients, depending on what they want to achieve,” she added. “I can say, make sure you burn 500 calories during your workouts or I can say make sure you get 200 MEPS every day, which is MyZone’s point system. Either way, we have a phenomenal tool in MyZone that by setting these goals, I can be sure that we are on our way to attaining the desired results.”
For those who are interested in group fitness, Maxed Out offers a variety of group fitness classes from Group Cycling to P90X.
They even have 24/7 “on demand” classes for those members who cannot make it into live class times.
“Group classes are really a big part of what we do,” Jeff said. “Our instructors are like family and they do a really good job of creating a fun and inspiring atmosphere for our members! I am so glad that with the transition we were able to keep all of our class instructors because they are such an integral part of what we offer at Maxed Out.”
Kick off the New Year
Maxed Out has a few special promotions to kick off the New Year. When a membership is purchased through Jan 22, the fee is 50% off for the first two months.
Membership include 24/7 access and includes group classes, on-demand classes and the Daily M.O. program. Maxed Out has a complimentary daily activity calendar to complete in January to help members reach their New Year goals. An eight-week New Year challenge for all fitness levels kicks off Jan. 25. “This challenge is about being a better you, whether that means just getting a little more serious about your fitness or dropping a lot of pounds,” the Vaps said.
A special discount is available for city employees.
An open house is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“This is a great opportunity to meet the staff and take a tour of the gym,” Jeff said. “We will also have some raffles going on to win prizes throughout the day and we are really just looking forward to having a good time with the community.”
For more information, call 308-370-9221, follow them on Facebook or Instagram @maxedoutgi, or check the https://maxedoutgi.com, where signup also is available.