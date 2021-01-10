Maxed Out: Sports performance, fitness studio helps customers make new year a fit and healthy one

They even have 24/7 “on demand” classes for those members who cannot make it into live class times.

“Group classes are really a big part of what we do,” Jeff said. “Our instructors are like family and they do a really good job of creating a fun and inspiring atmosphere for our members! I am so glad that with the transition we were able to keep all of our class instructors because they are such an integral part of what we offer at Maxed Out.”

Kick off the New Year

Maxed Out has a few special promotions to kick off the New Year. When a membership is purchased through Jan 22, the fee is 50% off for the first two months.

Membership include 24/7 access and includes group classes, on-demand classes and the Daily M.O. program. Maxed Out has a complimentary daily activity calendar to complete in January to help members reach their New Year goals. An eight-week New Year challenge for all fitness levels kicks off Jan. 25. “This challenge is about being a better you, whether that means just getting a little more serious about your fitness or dropping a lot of pounds,” the Vaps said.

A special discount is available for city employees.

An open house is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.