May your days be merry and bright

On Christmas Eve, I will leave a peppermint stick for old St. Nick.
He’ll have a big fat pack upon his back, and lots of goodies for you and me.
Yes, as Andy Williams sings, it’s the holiday season, and Santa Claus has got a toy for every good girl and good little boy.
So hoop-de-doo and hickory dock. And don’t forget to hang up your sock, ‘cause just exactly at 12 o’clock, he’ll be coming down the chimney.
As you can tell, I’m been listening to a lot of Christmas music lately.
It’s fun to drive around town and admire the lights while listening to Perry Como and other holiday merrymakers.
Even though it’s a sad year, we still can get in the holiday spirit.
We can enjoy this sacred time of year and hearken back to the great Christmases of our childhood, when our minds were filled with wonder.
Hearing Bing Crosby sing “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” always makes me emotional.
I never get tired of that song. Plus, nobody’s a bigger Andy Williams fan than I am.
That’s not to say I love all Christmas songs. I’ll be thrilled if I never again hear Burl Ives sing “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”
I also don’t like any Christmas song with “Blue” in the title, although my friend R.J. Post enjoys Porky Pig’s rendition of “Blue Christmas.”
For the Post family, that song is a cherished tradition. “It’s not the holidays without it,” he says.
Speaking of novelty songs, coworker Carissa Soukup loves “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”
“Don’t want a doll, no dinky tinkertoy,” the song goes. “I want a hippopotamus to play with and enjoy.”
I don’t mind “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”
“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” is best enjoyed when you watch a film of 13-year-old Jimmy Boyd singing the song in 1952.
A group called Da Yoopers does a fun song called “Rusty Chevrolet.” Bouncing through the snowdrifts in a big blue cloud of smoke, the song says, “Oh what fun it is to drive this Rusty Chevrolet.”
I’m also a great admirer of the Chipmunks’ entire oeuvre.
You don’t have to be content with the old reliables. I’ve discovered some new Christmas songs this year. Ella Fitzgerald does a good one. I also found a song from Brenda Lee that is not “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
Thousands of entertainers have tried their hand at holiday music. For all I know, Metallica did a Christmas album.
I wasn’t a big fan of Eartha Kitt when she used to be on “Batman,” but I like the way she sings “Santa Baby.” For Christmas, the poor girl wants a sable, a duplex, checks and a yacht. And really that’s not a lot.
I like to watch tapes of Darlene Love singing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on David Letterman. His big Christmas show was a great tradition from 1986 to 2014.
Speaking of Davids, I’m not a huge fan of David Bowie’s holiday tunes.
I like Bruce Springsteen and Clarence “Big Man” Clemons on “Born to Run.” But I’d rather not listen to “Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town.”
In spite of the virus, Christmas decorations are still gorgeous. Many Grand Island businesses and homeowners have their places looking beautiful, as they do every December.
The Christmas spirit is all around us.
On Monday, I stood in line with 13 other people, waiting to mail packages at the Webb Plaza Station. Even though we were waiting, none of us got grumpy. As a matter of fact, we kind of bonded. We didn’t want to complain, because it’s Christmas time.
Last weekend, topped with a nice layer of fresh snow, Grand Island looked like a postcard.
Most of that snow is gone. At least for now.
We all like to dream of a white Christmas, just like the ones we used to know. Where the treetops glisten, and children listen, to hear sleigh bells in the snow.
There’s no place like home for the holidays, ‘cause no matter how far away you roam, when you pine for the sunshine of a friendly gaze, for the holidays, you can’t beat home, sweet home.
It’s heartwarming to look back on the olden days, happy golden days of yore. We remember faithful friends who are dear to us. Some of them, but alas not all, will be near to us once more.
For many of us, this won’t be the greatest Christmas ever. Better things will come down the road.
Someday soon we all will be together, if the fates allow. Until then we’ll have to muddle through somehow.
Have yourself a merry little Christmas.
Let your heart be light.
Next year all our troubles will be out of sight.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
