May your days be merry and bright

We all like to dream of a white Christmas, just like the ones we used to know. Where the treetops glisten, and children listen, to hear sleigh bells in the snow.

There’s no place like home for the holidays, ‘cause no matter how far away you roam, when you pine for the sunshine of a friendly gaze, for the holidays, you can’t beat home, sweet home.

It’s heartwarming to look back on the olden days, happy golden days of yore. We remember faithful friends who are dear to us. Some of them, but alas not all, will be near to us once more.

For many of us, this won’t be the greatest Christmas ever. Better things will come down the road.

Someday soon we all will be together, if the fates allow. Until then we’ll have to muddle through somehow.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas.

Let your heart be light.

Next year all our troubles will be out of sight.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.

