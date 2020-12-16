Mayor commends and thanks G.I. for its COVID-19 efforts

In offering Christmas wishes to the public Tuesday, Mayor Roger Steele said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the best in Grand Island.
Steele’s broadcast from City Hall was labeled as “the mayor’s message of hope and gratitude.”
Steele said the cornonavirus has disrupted our lives and routines.
“COVID-19 has also caused many deaths in our community. For those families who have suffered the death of a loved one, we offer you our thoughts and our prayers,” he said.
“But during these difficult times I have seen a calm strength from the people of Grand Island, who have recognized the need to help and uplift others,” Steele said. “COVID-19 could have been much worse for our city if we did not have citizens who answered the call to do the right thing during difficult circumstances.”
Support Local Journalism
He thanked all those in Grand Island who protect themselves and others by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. “I am grateful that our infection rate is trending downward,” he said. “We want to keep that going, to protect our hospitals, our health workers, our businesses and our schools.
“During this year, I have fully realized what a great honor it is to be the mayor of the great city of Grand Island,” he said. “My job has been made easy by the fact that I have 530 city employees who have made extraordinary efforts to keep your essential public services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“I am grateful and thankful to know that our city employees stand tall during difficult circumstances to deliver public safety, emergency response, water, electricity, safe streets and recreational opportunities in our parks, library and ballfields,” he said. “This year has brought out the best in our city, with thousands of people finding ways to offer comfort and hope to fellow citizens.
“During this holiday season, please remember there are those who have been hurt by COVID-19 and may need some help with essentials, such as rent or food,” Steele said.
“I am so proud of our generous community,” he said. “We are blessed to have many churches and well-run charities who can accept your donation to help those in need. By helping one another we capture the true spirit of the holidays by making this a season of comfort, joy and hope for everyone. I look forward to serving as your mayor in the new year, and I wish you the best.”
Steele thanked interpreter Norma Hernandez and Jeremy Watson, who produces the COVID-19 community updates, for making “my conversations with you possible. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone!”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.