Mayor commends and thanks G.I. for its COVID-19 efforts

In offering Christmas wishes to the public Tuesday, Mayor Roger Steele said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the best in Grand Island.

Steele’s broadcast from City Hall was labeled as “the mayor’s message of hope and gratitude.”

Steele said the cornonavirus has disrupted our lives and routines.

“COVID-19 has also caused many deaths in our community. For those families who have suffered the death of a loved one, we offer you our thoughts and our prayers,” he said.

“But during these difficult times I have seen a calm strength from the people of Grand Island, who have recognized the need to help and uplift others,” Steele said. “COVID-19 could have been much worse for our city if we did not have citizens who answered the call to do the right thing during difficult circumstances.”

He thanked all those in Grand Island who protect themselves and others by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. “I am grateful that our infection rate is trending downward,” he said. “We want to keep that going, to protect our hospitals, our health workers, our businesses and our schools.