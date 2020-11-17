Mayor recommending indoor mask mandate for Grand Island

“I want to protect the city’s ability to maintain life-saving police, fire and ambulance protection. I do not want our public safety manpower to diminish because our rates of COVID-19 infection are climbing at a rapid pace.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also wants to ensure that businesses can remain open, something that could be “jeopardized if virus rates continue to climb,” he said.

Steele opened the update by saying, “Throughout human history, there have been pandemics that have had catastrophic consequences — smallpox, tuberculosis and the Black Death, for instance. Pandemics for their existence depend on people crowding together and spreading the disease.

“The way to stop COVID-19 or any epidemic is to avoid crowds, gatherings and close contact with other people,” Steele continued. “We have tried to educate the public on the importance of at least 6 feet of social distancing and also educate the public on the importance of wearing a mask.”

According to the Central District Health dashboard, “our hospitals in Grand Island have 56% COVID-19 patients, and they have a very limited number of ICU beds available. This is an emergency situation for Grand Island,” Steele said.

Many people have theories about why the virus is increasing in Nebraska, he said.