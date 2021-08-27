Mayor Roger Steele welcomes, celebrates 2021 Nebraska State Fair

Mayor Roger Steele welcomed the 2021 Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island during a special GITV broadcast Thursday.
Steele called it an honor for the city to host the annual event.
“As mayor of Grand Island, I welcome all fairgoers to Grand Island and the Nebraska State Fair,” he said.
The mayor’s welcome was offered in Spanish by administrative assistant Norma Hernandez.
Steele commended the fair’s planners for this year’s theme: “Nothing More Nebraskan.”
There is nothing more Nebraskan than the Nebraska State Fair, Steele said, calling it “an enduring symbol of our heritage.”
“To say that the State Fair is an enduring symbol understates the fact that the Nebraska State Fair has been a tradition for over 150 years,” he said. “The State Fair reminds us that we share a special bond as Nebraskans, and that we are a people who endure through blizzards, droughts, floods and, more recently, a pandemic. We endure because we know that better times await us, and that we will always come through adversity stronger than ever.”
Resilience, too, is a Nebraskan quality, Steele said.
“Because of our resilience, we feed the world over, we boast of the best beef in the world, and we look upon miles and miles of crops,” he said. “Our resilience in the face of the pandemic stands as tall as a prairie thunderhead. Our resilience is as deep as the Ogallala Aquifer. And our resilience covers our state like our golden sunrises and red-orange sunsets.”
He added, “Regardless of tough times, we move forward. We hold our State Fair.”
The Nebraska State Fair is both a reminder of Nebraskans’ shared legacy and a promise of its future, Steele said.
“Many of us who see a vintage tractor or garden produce simultaneously see our parents or our grandparents,” he said. “At the same time we see 4-H and FFA youth, and we know from their presence that our future is bright.”
The Nebraska State Fair is a celebration also of Nebraskans’ skills and abilities, Steele said.
“We admire the skill of those who bring their livestock, their crafts and their produce to the State Fair for judging,” he said. “Nebraskans appreciate excellence, and the State Fair confirms our belief that Nebraska is a great place to live.”
He added, “There is nothing more Nebraskan than that.”