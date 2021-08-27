Mayor Roger Steele welcomes, celebrates 2021 Nebraska State Fair

Mayor Roger Steele welcomed the 2021 Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island during a special GITV broadcast Thursday.

Steele called it an honor for the city to host the annual event.

“As mayor of Grand Island, I welcome all fairgoers to Grand Island and the Nebraska State Fair,” he said.

The mayor’s welcome was offered in Spanish by administrative assistant Norma Hernandez.

Steele commended the fair’s planners for this year’s theme: “Nothing More Nebraskan.”

There is nothing more Nebraskan than the Nebraska State Fair, Steele said, calling it “an enduring symbol of our heritage.”

“To say that the State Fair is an enduring symbol understates the fact that the Nebraska State Fair has been a tradition for over 150 years,” he said. “The State Fair reminds us that we share a special bond as Nebraskans, and that we are a people who endure through blizzards, droughts, floods and, more recently, a pandemic. We endure because we know that better times await us, and that we will always come through adversity stronger than ever.”

Resilience, too, is a Nebraskan quality, Steele said.