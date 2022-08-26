Mayor says Grand Island is the State Fair's 'proud home'

At Friday's opening ceremonies, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said the Nebraska State Fair showcases all the things that are excellent about Nebraska.

Steele said the Fair has been a Nebraska tradition for more than 150 years. Coincidentally, Grand Island is celebrating its 150th birthday this year.

As you look around at both the Fair and the city, you will see that "both have aged wonderfully," he said.

The city of Grand Island puts its "full support" behind the fair, Steele said. Two examples of that support, he said, are large buildings named after Five Points Bank and Tom Dinsdale Automotive.

Grand Island is "the proud home of the Nebraska State Fair," Steele said.

Nebraska is an amazing state, he said, with great things to celebrate. The Fair reminds us of settlers who worked the land and laid the foundation for the present. Looking at 4-H and FFA kids at the Fair assures us that we have a bright future, Steele said.

The Fair, he said, is an enduring symbol of our heritage and culture.

Fair entries show that Nebraskans appreciate skill and excellence, and they display their works because they're proud of them, Steele said.

State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg pointed out that the Fair came to Grand Island 13 years ago, and it's "turned out to be a win-win-win situation."

A self-described ''fair junkie," Ogg said he was in the fair business at the time and paid attention to the shift from Lincoln.

Certainly the move was good for the University of Nebraska, which "needed and wanted" the previous Fair site, Ogg said.

"Certainly it was good for central Nebraska, particularly Grand Island," Ogg said. But most importantly, "it was good for the Fair. We're closer to our natural constituents," many of whom are part of the ag community. They "welcome the opportunity to come here."

The Fair is "so pleased to be here in Grand Island" and at Fonner Park, Ogg said. "We're happy to have them as our landlord, and to make this wonderful event synergistic with the activities that they have. Grand Island is a great host city."

Also speaking at the opening ceremony were Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and Rep. Adrian Smith. The latter said the Fair celebrates "what we're good at here in Nebraska" -- agriculture as well as other things. Gov. Pete Ricketts is in Ireland, but he'll be at the Fair next week.

State Fair Board Chair Bob Haag said board members feel that they've put together "11 days of education and entertainment." They believe the Fair is "something we can all be proud of."

"For the next 11 days, this is the place to be in Nebraska," said Terry Galloway of the 1868 Foundation.

Cassidy Moody of Grand Island sang the national anthem.

Ogg led a brief invocation. Fairs, he said, are mentioned in the Bible.

"Dear Lord, please help make this Nebraska State Fair a safe, wholesome and honorable event that serves to glorify your good and the good of your people. Amen," Ogg said.

Spectators were heard to say Amen along with him.

Instead of cutting a ribbon, the opening ceremony concluded with the speakers being showered with colorful confetti.