 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Steele seeking letters of interest to fill vacant Ward 2 City Council position
0 comments

Mayor Steele seeking letters of interest to fill vacant Ward 2 City Council position

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Roger G. Steele announced letters of interest are being sought from citizens interested in being considered to serve on the Grand Island City Council for Ward 2.

The Ward 2 vacancy will occur due to a change in residency by City Council member Clay Schutz.

Applicants must be a resident of Ward 2 and a registered voter. A map of the ward boundaries may be obtained on the city’s website at grand-island.com/wardmap, or by contacting City Clerk RaNae Edwards at redwards@grand-island.com or 308-385-5444, ext. 111.

Eligible individuals who have a desire to serve are asked to submit a letter of interest and a resume to City Clerk RaNae Edwards by 5 p.m. Feb. 5. The letter of interest should include the reasons for wanting to serve the community of Grand Island, previous and current community involvement, as well as particular areas of interest regarding city government.

Letters of interest and resume can be submitted by dropping items off at Grand Island City Hall, 100 E. First St., mailing it to City Hall at P.O. Box 1968, Grand Island, NE 68802, or emailing redwards@grand-island.com.

Annual compensation for City Council members is $7,800.

Steele’s recommendation to fill the position is anticipated to come before the City Council for action at the regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 23. Upon council approval, the person selected will begin serving immediately with the term ending Dec. 6, 2022.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Excited about the possibilities’; Oncologist says COVID vaccines may help with cancer treatment
Grand Island Local News

‘Excited about the possibilities’; Oncologist says COVID vaccines may help with cancer treatment

  • Updated

Dr. M. Sitki Copur, a medical oncologist, says the vaccines being used for COVID-19 may have benefits in the fight against cancer. The development of the vaccines is a “very exciting development not only for coronavirus infection but it has a lot of implications in the treatment of cancer,” said Copur, who works for Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts