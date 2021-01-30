Mayor Steele seeking letters of interest to fill vacant Ward 2 City Council position

Mayor Roger G. Steele announced letters of interest are being sought from citizens interested in being considered to serve on the Grand Island City Council for Ward 2.

The Ward 2 vacancy will occur due to a change in residency by City Council member Clay Schutz.

Applicants must be a resident of Ward 2 and a registered voter. A map of the ward boundaries may be obtained on the city’s website at grand-island.com/wardmap, or by contacting City Clerk RaNae Edwards at redwards@grand-island.com or 308-385-5444, ext. 111.

Eligible individuals who have a desire to serve are asked to submit a letter of interest and a resume to City Clerk RaNae Edwards by 5 p.m. Feb. 5. The letter of interest should include the reasons for wanting to serve the community of Grand Island, previous and current community involvement, as well as particular areas of interest regarding city government.

Letters of interest and resume can be submitted by dropping items off at Grand Island City Hall, 100 E. First St., mailing it to City Hall at P.O. Box 1968, Grand Island, NE 68802, or emailing redwards@grand-island.com.

Annual compensation for City Council members is $7,800.

Steele’s recommendation to fill the position is anticipated to come before the City Council for action at the regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 23. Upon council approval, the person selected will begin serving immediately with the term ending Dec. 6, 2022.