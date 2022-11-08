McFarland wins school board seat

Hank McFarland, one of the candidates endorsed by the Chaperone political action committee, won a seat Tuesday on the Grand Island school board.

By defeating Tim Mayfield, McFarland will represent Ward B on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

McFarland had 66.1% of the vote, compared to 33% for Mayfield.

McFarland, 54, works at Pinnacle Bank. Ward B encompasses southeast and part of central Grand Island.

Reached Tuesday night, McFarland said "You don't want to count your chickens before they hatch," but the numbers looked good. "And we're just excited," he said.

"I mean, it's been a long haul, and we've got a lot of great people working on this project," he said. He is "very thankful for the work that all those folks have done.

"Growing up in a family of teachers, I know that my folks are looking down from heaven and smiling right now, because I've looked at this whole procedure through the lens of a teacher," McFarland said.

If the vote continued in the direction it was, " I'm excited to have the opportunity to get started and start helping kids and teachers. I'm excited about that opportunity."

Mayfield, 41, is also a banker. He was not available for comment.