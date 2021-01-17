McHargue elected to American Farm Bureau Federation board of directors

LINCOLN — Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue has been elected to serve on the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors.

McHargue, who is from Central City, was elected to the position by delegates from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin during the Jan.13 Midwest Region Caucus of the virtual AFBF annual convention.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve with other state Farm Bureau Presidents from across the country in helping provide leadership and direction for a wonderful organization that is committed to serving as a voice and advocate for America’s farm and ranch families,” McHargue said.

He said Midwestern agriculture is critical to the nation and the world in producing food, fuel, and other basic needs for society.

“I’m excited to bring a Nebraska and Midwest perspective to the table of one of the most well respected and influential organizations in the country,” McHargue said.

In addition to the appointment of McHargue to the AFBF Board, delegates to the AFBF Convention also adopted a handful of policy positions recommended by Nebraska farmers and ranchers during the Nebraska Farm Bureau annual meeting last December.