McPherson County plane crash Monday killed two Colorado men

NORTH PLATTE — Two Colorado men died in a Monday morning crash of a two-seat private airplane in McPherson County, Sheriff Thomas Burch says.

Poor visibility may have played a role in the crash that killed James Michael Holland, 80, of Fort Collins, and Daniel Benedict Zahner, 58, of Boulder, Burch said in a news release.

Their plane had taken off earlier Monday from Greeley, Colorado, en route to Cherokee, Iowa, he said.

It went down at about 8:40 a.m. in a pasture about 12 miles northeast of Tryon, the sheriff said.

Burch said it was raining and drizzling that morning, producing a “very low ceiling and visibility” for pilots to deal with.

Weather conditions “may have contributed to the accident, but at this time the Sheriff’s Office has no clear causes,” he said in his news release.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate the crash.