Mead research center to host corn, soybean production clinics this week

Nebraska Extension will host corn and soybean production clinics Wednesday and Thursday at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension, and Education Center Mead.
The corn production clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, the soybean clinic on Thursday.
Clinics will include corn and soybean plots at various growth stages so participants can see production concerns at various crop stages.
CCA credits are available.
More information about these clinics can be found at: https://enrec.unl.edu/crop/ or by contacting Aaron Nygren at 402-624-8030 or anygren2@unl.edu.
Nebraska State Fair
This time of year can feel never-ending as irrigation season drags on, pollination is complete and grain fill is progressing. School is gradually starting up again and extracurricular activities are gearing up for the fall semester. But don’t forget to take a break from field work and enjoy yourself this summer by heading to Grand Island for the 2021 Nebraska State Fair.
The fair looked different last year due to COVID restrictions, but they are planning for a great State Fair this year. Come on out, walk through the barns, check out the 4-H livestock and static exhibits, and enjoy yourself at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair!
More information about schedules, dates, times and exhibits can be found at on the official fair website at www.statefair.org or on the 4-H schedule website at https://4h.unl.edu/state-fair-schedule (4-H Schedule website).
Soybean diseases
Late August through September is when we start to see late season soybean diseases rear their ugly heads.
Understanding field history is important as your field might appear quite healthy for most of the growing season until we get into the mid- to late-pod fill stages.
Three major fungal diseases might arise this time of year including sudden death syndrome, brown stem rot or white mold in soybeans.
Sudden death syndrome (causal agent Fusarium virguliforme) and brown stem rot (causal agent Cadophora gregata) are commonly confused because symptomology is quite similar. Leaf symptoms are very hard to distinguish as they both cause interveinal chlorosis (yellowing) and necrosis (browning) of the leaf tissue.
However, plants infected with SDS typically drop their leaves once they die and split stems will have a healthy white center (pith) with slight discoloration along the outer edges.
On the other hand, plants infected with BSR will hold onto their leaves once they die and split stems will reveal a dark brown pith that looks like little stacks of brown plates.
Management options going forward for both diseases include variety selection with genetic resistance and crop rotation. Seed treatments with products such as ILeVO® and managing soybean cyst nematodes can be helpful for managing SDS.
White mold (causal agent Sclerotinia sclerotiorum) is something that is more prevalent in the eastern half of Nebraska, but could potentially be an issue for producers who have narrow row spacing, high planting populations and plenty of moisture via irrigation or natural rainfall.
White mold spores infect the soybean plant during flowering, so that’s when management tactics are most effective for fungicide applications. However, past the R3 growth stage and getting into pod fill, there’s not much that can be done this year.
Looking forward, producers can look at seed genetics, reduce planting populations, increase row spacing, and utilize crop rotation for at least two to three years to reduce white mold pressure.
However, if plenty of inoculum is present, disease pressure could still be an issue after several years of crop rotation. Remember to take diligent notes this summer/fall if any of these diseases are a problem in your fields and talk to your seed dealer about seed genetics for management strategies next year.
Don’t forget about row spacing, planting populations, seed treatments and crop rotation in addition to variety selection. Not much can be done at this point to manage late season soybean diseases, but planning ahead should help for future growing seasons.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.