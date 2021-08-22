Mead research center to host corn, soybean production clinics this week

Management options going forward for both diseases include variety selection with genetic resistance and crop rotation. Seed treatments with products such as ILeVO® and managing soybean cyst nematodes can be helpful for managing SDS.

White mold (causal agent Sclerotinia sclerotiorum) is something that is more prevalent in the eastern half of Nebraska, but could potentially be an issue for producers who have narrow row spacing, high planting populations and plenty of moisture via irrigation or natural rainfall.

White mold spores infect the soybean plant during flowering, so that’s when management tactics are most effective for fungicide applications. However, past the R3 growth stage and getting into pod fill, there’s not much that can be done this year.

Looking forward, producers can look at seed genetics, reduce planting populations, increase row spacing, and utilize crop rotation for at least two to three years to reduce white mold pressure.

However, if plenty of inoculum is present, disease pressure could still be an issue after several years of crop rotation. Remember to take diligent notes this summer/fall if any of these diseases are a problem in your fields and talk to your seed dealer about seed genetics for management strategies next year.