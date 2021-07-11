‘Meat’-ing a challenge: JBS offers vaccination incentive

As vehicles trickled into the Central District Health Department parking lot, Teresa Anderson, CDHD Health Director, saw the big impact a small needle can make.
“Any shot we give is going to protect somebody,” she said.
One large vehicle — a semi-truck trailer, to be exact — was stationed in the parking lot, back doors open revealing boxes upon boxes.
These weren’t boxes of medical supplies. The boxes were full of 10-pound packages (“chubs”) of ground beef.
Hamburger may not be the first thing a person thinks of when they go for a vaccination, but JBS Grand Island Beef wanted people to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Justin Bstandig, human resources director at JBS, explained the unusual way to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations “we’re encouraging the community to come get vaccinated.”
Bstandig said, “As part of that we’re offering a 10-pound chub for every first vaccination shot done today.”
Anderson said JBS approached the health district to participate in the nationwide drive for vaccines. “We had an offer from JBS that would increase the number of folks who would get the COVID vaccine,” she said.
People getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning also were entered into a raffle to win a year’s worth of beef from JBS.
“You can’t beat that,” Anderson said.
The clinic began 8 a.m. Saturday and lasted until noon. Bstandig said the response was positive. “I got here at about 7:20 this morning and we already had two cars lined up. By 7:30 five cars were lined up. It kicked off pretty good.”
Mubarak Ali, shipping operations for JBS, said there was plenty to be shared.
“We have enough that almost 2,000 people can have some,” he said.
When the morning was finished, 97 doses were administered. Approximately 75 were first doses, Anderson said.
The JBS initiative came at a particularly important time, Anderson said. The number of positive cases in the Central Health District during the last two weeks increased by more than 20. Vaccinations, however, have decreased.
“It’s slowed down quite a bit,” Anderson said. “We’re maybe giving a couple hundred every week and we were sometimes giving a couple thousand in a day.”
This is concerning, Anderson said, as there have been hints the delta variant may have reached Grand Island.
“We sent a number of our specimens off to the public health lab for variant testing,” Anderson said. “Something is going on. We’re afraid we have the delta variant.”
“If that variant creeps into our neighborhood – as it appears to be doing – there’s no better time to get started on the series of shots,” she said.
That’s the goal of the free beef initiative, Ali said. “Hopefully we can get more people out to get the community under control and get a good percentage for Grand Island. That’s our hope at JBS.”
Bstandig said JBS employees have been doing their part, and now they want to help others do the same.
“Our vaccination percentage at the plant is extremely high. This is just another step in us supporting the community,” he said.
There are people coming to the clinic who pay it forward further, Bstandig said. “We’ve had a couple people say, ‘hey, we’re OK but if you see somebody come through that looks maybe like they need the meat or are helping people, give it to them.’”
Anderson said the effort is beneficial all-around.
“We’re really appreciative of JBS and the work that they’re doing and the incentive they are providing for us today,” she said. “We feel pretty successful with what we’ve got going here today.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.