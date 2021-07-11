‘Meat’-ing a challenge: JBS offers vaccination incentive

“If that variant creeps into our neighborhood – as it appears to be doing – there’s no better time to get started on the series of shots,” she said.

That’s the goal of the free beef initiative, Ali said. “Hopefully we can get more people out to get the community under control and get a good percentage for Grand Island. That’s our hope at JBS.”

Bstandig said JBS employees have been doing their part, and now they want to help others do the same.

“Our vaccination percentage at the plant is extremely high. This is just another step in us supporting the community,” he said.

There are people coming to the clinic who pay it forward further, Bstandig said. “We’ve had a couple people say, ‘hey, we’re OK but if you see somebody come through that looks maybe like they need the meat or are helping people, give it to them.’”

Anderson said the effort is beneficial all-around.

“We’re really appreciative of JBS and the work that they’re doing and the incentive they are providing for us today,” she said. “We feel pretty successful with what we’ve got going here today.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.