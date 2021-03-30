Meat purchases and confidence at record highs

A new report, “Power of Meat” from FMI and Meat Institute, found Americans are eating more meat.

According to the report, Americans are buying more beef, pork, poultry, and lamb than ever as increased time at home during the pandemic sent meat grocery sales soaring by 20% (IRI) from 2019 to 2020.

The report found that three out of every four Americans agree meat belongs in healthy, balanced diets (up by nearly 20% since 2020), and 94% say they buy meat because it provides high-quality protein.

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said that Americans feel “better than ever about choosing meat as part of healthy, balanced diets.”

“With COVID-19 deepening demand for convenient, affordable food that tastes good and matches Americans’ values, meat fits the bill,” Potts said.

The report found that nearly all American households (98.4%) purchased meat in 2020 (IRI), and 43% of Americans now buy more meat than before the pandemic — primarily because they are preparing more meals at home.