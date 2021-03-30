Meat purchases and confidence at record highs

A new report, “Power of Meat” from FMI and Meat Institute, found Americans are eating more meat.
According to the report, Americans are buying more beef, pork, poultry, and lamb than ever as increased time at home during the pandemic sent meat grocery sales soaring by 20% (IRI) from 2019 to 2020.
The report found that three out of every four Americans agree meat belongs in healthy, balanced diets (up by nearly 20% since 2020), and 94% say they buy meat because it provides high-quality protein.
Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said that Americans feel “better than ever about choosing meat as part of healthy, balanced diets.”
“With COVID-19 deepening demand for convenient, affordable food that tastes good and matches Americans’ values, meat fits the bill,” Potts said.
The report found that nearly all American households (98.4%) purchased meat in 2020 (IRI), and 43% of Americans now buy more meat than before the pandemic — primarily because they are preparing more meals at home.
The proportion of meals prepared at home peaked at 89% in April 2020 and was still high at 84% in December (IRI), considerably above pre-pandemic levels and particularly impacting millennials, who were previously most likely to eat out.
The report also said that the number of meat shoppers who purchased groceries online grew by 40% in 2020, and the majority of online purchasers (59%) expect to continue purchasing about the same amount online in 2021, suggesting food shopping habits may have changed permanently.
Americans, the report said, are also embracing new cooking methods (ownership of air fryers increased 24%) and turning to digital sources for recipe inspiration (YouTube use is up 50%) and promotions (consulting digital circulars for promotions increased 33%).
“Shoppers are cooking more at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their confidence in cooking and preparing meat has increased,” said Rick Stein, vice president of fresh foods for FMI — the food industry association. “Further analysis also shows convenient meal solutions are key and that food retailers have opportunities to provide more choices, along with more information and education on consumer priorities like nutrition and meal preparation — building up what we call consumers’ Meat IQ.”
The USDA recently reported that commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.39 billion pounds in February.
Commercial red meat production in Nebraska in February was 631 million pounds. That was up 4% from the previous year. Nebraska was second in the nation behind Iowa in commercial red meat production.
Beef production was at 2.11 billion pounds, was 1% below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.52 million head, down 2% from February 2020. The average live weight was up 14 pounds from the previous year, at 1,390 pounds.
Nebraska led the nation in cattle slaughter in February at 549,000 head, which was up from 534,000 head in February 2020.
Nebraska feedlots with capacities of 1,000 or more head contained 2.61 million cattle on feed on March 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 4% from last year.
Placements during February totaled 440,000 head, down 3% from 2020.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of February totaled 430,000 head, up 1% from last year.
Other disappearance during February totaled 10,000 head, unchanged from last year.
Nationwide, pork production totaled 2.27 billion pounds. Hog slaughter totaled 10.4 million head. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 291 pounds.
Nebraska was the sixth-leading pork slaughtering state, with 641,100 slaughtered in February compared to 630,700 in February 2020. The average live weight was 287 pounds. That was up one pound from the previous year.
Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on March 1 was 3.65 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was down 3% from March 1, 2020, but unchanged from Dec. 1, 2020.
Breeding hog inventory, at 440,000 head, was unchanged from March 1, 2020, but up 2% from last quarter.
Market hog inventory, at 3.21 million head, was down 3% from last year, and down slightly from last quarter.
The December-February Nebraska pig crop, at 2.18 million head, was down 1% from the previous year. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 185,000 head, down 3% from last year.
The average pigs saved per litter was 11.8 for the December-February period, compared to 11.6 last year.
Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 190,000 sows during the March-May quarter, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago. Intended farrowings for June-August are 190,000 sows, up 6% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.
Nationwide, January-February commercial red meat production was 9.19 billion pounds, down 2% from 2020. Accumulated beef production was down 2% from last year, veal was down 19%, pork was down 2% from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 6%.