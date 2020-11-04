Medica adds Grand Island Regional Medical Center to its network

OMAHA — Medica, a health services company active in the Upper Midwest, announced this week it is adding Grand Island Regional Medical Center to its open access provider network.

All services and providers at the new hospital will be available for Medica members with open access group, individual (Affordable Care Act) or Medicare Cost and Medicare Advantage coverage at in-network benefit levels. The addition by Medica took effect on Sunday.

Grand Island Regional Medical Center has 67 beds and provides full acute care with surgery, intensive care, medical/surgical orthopedics, labor delivery, postpartum care, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care and cardiology.

“We have heard from brokers, employers and individuals that they would like access to the quality care provided by Grand Island Regional Medical Center,” Jeni Alm, Medica network market lead for Nebraska, said in a news release. “We are pleased to partner with them and look forward to building a long-term relationship that benefits our members and the greater Hall County community.”

The Nebraska health insurance broker community supports Medica’s growth in the state.