Medica adds Grand Island Regional Medical Center to its network

OMAHA — Medica, a health services company active in the Upper Midwest, announced this week it is adding Grand Island Regional Medical Center to its open access provider network.
All services and providers at the new hospital will be available for Medica members with open access group, individual (Affordable Care Act) or Medicare Cost and Medicare Advantage coverage at in-network benefit levels. The addition by Medica took effect on Sunday.
Grand Island Regional Medical Center has 67 beds and provides full acute care with surgery, intensive care, medical/surgical orthopedics, labor delivery, postpartum care, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care and cardiology.
“We have heard from brokers, employers and individuals that they would like access to the quality care provided by Grand Island Regional Medical Center,” Jeni Alm, Medica network market lead for Nebraska, said in a news release. “We are pleased to partner with them and look forward to building a long-term relationship that benefits our members and the greater Hall County community.”
The Nebraska health insurance broker community supports Medica’s growth in the state.
“I am excited to see Medica continue to bring competition and growth in the Nebraska market,” Bill Barclay, employee benefit practice Leader at USI Insurance Services, said in a statement. “Developing strong provider relationships with facilities like Grand Island Regional Medical Center will continue to add to their success.”
Medica has been providing health coverage for Nebraskans in the individual market since 2016 and has steadily grown its presence in the state with Medicare and group coverage. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company opened an office in Omaha in 2017.
Medica, a nonprofit company, currently provides health care coverage in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Medica also offers national network coverage to employers who have employees outside the Medica regional network.
“Medica’s vision is to be trusted in the community for our unwavering commitment to high quality, affordable health care,” says the news release.
