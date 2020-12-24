Medica extends support for Nebraska members affected by COVID-19

OMAHA — Medica announced Tuesday that it is extending cost-sharing waivers for in-network COVID-19 hospitalization on fully insured group, individual and Medicare health plans through March 31, 2021.

The extension is in addition to a number of other measures taken by the organization to help patients, providers and the community weather the pandemic.

The average cost to treat a hospitalized patient with COVID-19 is $30,000 and often can exceed this figure depending on the patient’s condition, according to a study from America’s Health Insurance Plans. By continuing to waive the standard cost-sharing requirements, Medica is making care more affordable and accessible during the national health crisis.

“Medica recognizes the impact of COVID-19 throughout the state and we are committed to supporting our members throughout this crisis,” Patrick Bourne, Medica Market Lead for Nebraska, said in a news release. “The health and safety of Nebraskans remain our top priority and we will continue to find innovative ways to offer our help to those affected.”

Medica has taken the additional following steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: