Medical Center mindful of community with design choices

Patients and visitors will feel right at home in the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
From floor to ceiling to spacious family lounges, the medical center offers welcoming and comforting spaces.
A strong prairie grass theme highlights one of the more noticeable design elements.
“With the diagram of the stone wall, prairie grass and lantern, we wanted a warm feeling” said William Deroin, HDR senior design architect. “We also wanted to focus on things that brought out that Great Plains identity in the area.”
Deroin also noted that the native landscape of the area helps with the functionality of the facility.
Laura Franzluebber, HDR senior interior designer, said a team at HDR worked together to plan and execute the facility’s design.
Franzluebber noted that special care was taken when selecting materials used in the center.
“We wanted to use humble materials,” Franzluebber said. “We focused on the experience each person would have with the space. We tried to make it reflective of the community.”
Deroin also mentioned an individual’s experience with the space as an important element when planning the space.
“We wanted it to reflect someone’s home,” Deroin said. “Not too cold, not too sterile. We want people to be comfortable in the space.”
Another way the design ensures the comfort of patients, visitors and health care providers is through the incorporation of the local landscape.
Working with local photographer Jorn Olsen, large vinyl images taken around the Tri-Cities provide decoration for walls in every patient room and throughout the facility.
With a different photo in each of the 64 patient rooms and 25 murals throughout the facility, Olsen was faced with the unique task of finding photos of the area that capture the essence of Nebraska.
“It was kind of a challenge,” Olsen said. “They gave me a list of sizes ranging from 54 inches to 30 feet wide.”
Olsen said he spent a great deal of time working through his library of photos taken across the state.
“You want something that is relaxing with a positive note,” Olsen said. “Something that people from Nebraska can relate to.”
After working through his library, Olsen, with help from Lynne and Tom Werner, made the difficult decisions to cut his list of potential photos down to the final 89 images seen throughout the facility.
“I like all of my photos,” Olsen said. “Every photo is different and I value it differently. There are not any photos I think should have been picked that did not because that would mean replacing another. The better solution would be to have 50 more photos.”
Olsen said the photos used throughout the facility create a welcoming and comforting environment because of the familiarity Nebraskans will find within them.
In addition to the welcoming decor, Deroin and Franzluebber said the facility is highly efficient with an eye to the future.
“In the patient tower, we have four zones of color,” Deroin said. “The colors reflect the four distinct seasons in the area. The colors also help with wayfinding in the area. If you go from a yellow area, you know you need to make it back to a yellow area.”
Deroin also pointed out that the design choices help ease stress and aid in use of the space by patients and providers.
Franzluebber also noted other stress reducing design choices.
“The cafe is welcoming and the fireplace in the lobby is a place for families to gather,” Franzluebber said. “A number of the finishes were also chosen to reduce stress.”
Looking toward the future of the new facility, Deroin said HDR planned the space to make future expansion easier.
“Health care projects are always changing,” Deroin said. “We wanted to design the space for future expansion, thinking through harmonious connections, and maximize efficiency.”
According to Larry Speicher, CEO of the medical center, early returns show the layout and design of the facility promote efficiency and have received positive feedback from members of the community.
