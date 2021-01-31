Meeting agendas: Feb. 1-6, 2022

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— A Zoom presentation regarding the “veterans court issue.”

— A presentation by Hall County Highway Superintendent Steve Riehle regarding the use of 70th Road north of Schultz Road.

— Discussion and possible action on hiring legal counsel for union negotiations.

The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 8 a.m. Saturday via Zoom for a work session. Go to gips.org to view the agenda and other district information.