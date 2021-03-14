 Skip to main content
Meeting agendas for week of March 15, 2021
Meeting agendas for week of March 15, 2021

Meeting agendas: Week of March 15-21

The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the board room at 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:

— Presentation on Dodge Elementary Restorative Practices Impact.

— Update on annexation agreements.

— Student handbook updates for 2021-22.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on eviction of World War II veteran.

— Discussion and possible action regarding vacation of a portion of 70th Road north of Schulz Road

