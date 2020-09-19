Meeting agendas for week of Sept. 21

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— Considerations of amendments to Chapter 22 of the Grand Island City Code relative to emergency snow routes.
— Consideration of a resolution to approve a bid for construction of eight new pickleball courts at the Veterans Sports Complex.
— A presentation of the Food and Beverage Occupation Tax Oversight Committee’s 2020 annual report.
The Community Redevelopment Authority meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— Consideration of an amended redevelopment plan and contract approval for J&L Westward, LLC. J&L Westward is requesting $359,625 in tax-increment financing to redevelop the northwest cortner of the intersection of 60th Road and Old Potash Highway at the entrance to the former Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant for industrial uses.
