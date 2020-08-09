The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 6:50 p.m. Monday at the district office, 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:

— Public hearings, and possible action, on the district’s parent involvement and student fees policies.

— Discussion on the 2020-21 budget.

— Discussion and possible action on the 2020-21 K-8 and 9-12 student handbooks.

— Discussion and possible action on the 2020-21 certified staff handbook.

— An executive session on the Chapman School building.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— Consideration of an ordinance to amend Grand Island City Code Section 2-21 to allow for an increase in annual compensation for city council members to $8,400.

— Review of capital equipment, parks projects and an overall budget discussion.

— Consideration of the salary ordinance.

The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kneale Administration Building, 123 S. Webb Road. An agenda has not been posted as of Saturday afternoon.

