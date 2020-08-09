The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 6:50 p.m. Monday at the district office, 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:
— Public hearings, and possible action, on the district’s parent involvement and student fees policies.
— Discussion on the 2020-21 budget.
— Discussion and possible action on the 2020-21 K-8 and 9-12 student handbooks.
— Discussion and possible action on the 2020-21 certified staff handbook.
— An executive session on the Chapman School building.
The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— Consideration of an ordinance to amend Grand Island City Code Section 2-21 to allow for an increase in annual compensation for city council members to $8,400.
— Review of capital equipment, parks projects and an overall budget discussion.
— Consideration of the salary ordinance.
The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kneale Administration Building, 123 S. Webb Road. An agenda has not been posted as of Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.