Meeting agendas: Week of Aug. 31–Sept. 4

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— A request from Hall County Attorney Marty Klein to amend his department’s budget.
— A 9:30 a.m. announcement from Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society.
— Discussion and possible action on changes to stop control at the intersection of Engleman and Stolley Park Roads and to set the speed limit at 45 MPH.
The Regional Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— A public hearing, and possible action, on a zoning change for property part of the Copper Creek Subdivision from R2 low-density residential to R-3SL medium-density residential small lot zone.
— A public hearing, and possible action, on changes to the city of Grand Island’s zoning text. The changes to the definitions will harmonize the definition of street frontage between the subdivision regulations and the zoning regulations. The changes to the LLR zoning district will add private recreation and keeping of livestock as conditional use permits to tracts of 5 acres or more in the LLR zoning.
The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Kneale Administration Building, 123 S. Webb Road. Agenda items are:
— A budget workshop.
— A public hearing on the district’s proposed levy and budget.
— Discussion and possible action on filling the Ward B board vacancy.
