Meeting agendas: Week of Dec. 14

The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the district office at 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on replacing the bleachers in Rosencratts Gymnasium at Northwest High School.

— Consideration of a the bid from Egan Supply to sand and refinish the gym floor in Rosencratts Gymnasium.

— Establishing a time a date for the annual board retreat.