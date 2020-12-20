Meeting agendas: Week of Dec. 21

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action regarding a mask mandate.

— Discussion and possible action regarding hours for the Hall County Election Office.

— Discussion and possible action to approve the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative program for Hall County.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on amending Grand Island City Code related to alcohol sales and hours of operation on Sundays.

— A public hearing, discussion and possible action on the re-adoption of the Grand Island zoning map.

— Possible action on approving the appointment of Jack Sheard to the Citizens Advisory Review Commission.