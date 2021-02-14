 Skip to main content
Meeting agendas: Week of Feb. 15-19
The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday for a special meeting to discuss, consider and take any necessary action on the Northwest High School science room improvements study.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action regarding the Smart Soil application.

— Discussion and possible action on a personnel request from the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

— Discussion and possible action on Tax Equalization and Review Commission cases.

